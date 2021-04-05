McMaster, SC officials appeal federal ruling that blocked abortion ban

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster and other top South Carolina officials are appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocked the state's strict abortion ban from taking effect.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis granted a preliminary injunction on March 19, ruling that the new law banning most abortions after around 6 weeks of pregnancy is likely to be found unconstitutional after lengthier court hearings.

In an April 2 filing, lawyers representing McMaster, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, state Attorney General Alan Wilson and Upstate Solicitor Walt Wilkins notified the court of their plans to appeal Lewis' ruling to the higher Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over several east coast states.

In a tweet about the decision to appeal, McMaster said, "No fight is more worthy of our time and energy than the fight to protect life in South Carolina."

The law would prohibit abortions after a fetal or embryonic "heartbeat" is detected, which typically occurs around 6 to 8 weeks in most pregnancies. The only exceptions would be in cases of rape or incest, or if the life of the mother or child would be in danger without an abortion.

The only three women's healthcare clinics in South Carolina that perform abortions, the Greenville Women's Clinic and and two Planned Parenthood clinics in Columbia and Charleston, immediately sued the state over the bill and Lewis temporarily halted it the day after McMaster signed it into law.

A few weeks later, Lewis issued extended the temporary block in a scathing, 22-page ruling, writing that "it is nothing short of baffling when Defendants here make the fanciful, misbegotten, and misguided argument that the Act is constitutional, although surely, all the while knowing full well that it is not."

"This case does not present a close call," Lewis wrote. "In fact, based on the law, the Court is unable to fathom how another court could decide this issue differently than how this Court has decided it."

If the Fourth Circuit upholds Lewis' ruling, South Carolina could then appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters of the ban have often said that their ultimate goal is to get the Supreme Court to overturn or amend their landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that found women have a constitutional right to abortion access before the fetus can be viable outside the womb, which is generally considered to be around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But even with the addition of three conservative justices in recent years, the Supreme Court has yet to indicate much interest in overhauling its abortion precedent. In recent months, the high court has repeatedly punted on deciding whether to take up a blocked Mississippi law that would ban abortions after around 15 weeks of pregnancy.