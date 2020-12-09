McMaster, SC health officials sound alarm on spiking COVID cases, but no restrictive orders

COLUMBIA — With cases of COVID-19 climbing to record highs, South Carolina's health care leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster pleaded with residents to continually wear masks and socially distance this holiday season to stem the deaths of loved ones, noting help is on the way but still months off.

While South Carolina is expected to receive enough doses in the coming days to vaccinate at least 200,000 people, that won't be enough for even everyone eligible in the highest-priority group, which includes front-line medical workers and nursing home residents, McMaster said.

"It appears many people have let their guard down. I know we have fatigue, but now is not the time for us to let up. Now is the time to redouble our efforts," he said, cautioning that widespread vaccination "will be a slow process all over the country."

But he reiterated he will not shut the state down again, as he did for roughly six weeks in the spring with one of the nation's shortest stay-at-home orders.

Other states where Democratic governors ordered longer shutdowns and recently clamped down again have ruined their economy and killed hundreds of thousands of businesses, the Republican governor said, adding those actions did not ultimately stem the spread there.

"There's a better way, and we all know what that is," he said, indicating the mask in his hand.

The number of South Carolinians diagnosed with the disease has spiked over the past week, hitting a new high of 2,716 on Dec. 3 and remaining above 2,000 daily.

It's marked the worst week for new cases since the disease was first confirmed in South Carolina in March, at more than 13,000 cumulatively. And the high percent positive among those taking the test means the virus is actually much more widespread than the numbers show, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.

Roughly half of those who contract the virus don't have symptoms but can still spread it.

"We’re not near the end of this," Bell said.

While the post-Thanksgiving surge surpasses the previous spike in July of positive test results, there has not been a similar spike in deaths, at least, not yet. In mid-to-late July, deaths climbed to a high of 55 in a single day. So far this month, they've stayed below 30.

Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, said while he's hopeful "there's some good mojo occurring," he expects otherwise.

"There’s a long lag time between when someone goes to the hospital and ultimately dies," he said. "I don’t want to be morbid, but stay tuned."

There are 1,217 South Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, representing 13 percent of all hospital patients, and 275 of those are in intensive care, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Teachers have called for a return to online-only learning, saying they're concerned about the safety of themselves, their students and their families even more now than when the school year started. At least four districts have recently returned to online-only, and others have cut back on in-person days.

But McMaster again urged the opposite, saying schools need to offer five days of face-to-face learning, releasing a survey of the 15 districts that have offered a full week since the school year began. Other districts should take their advice on how to open safely, he said.

"There's very little I can do to open these schools. I do not have the authority to make the school districts make that decision. Had I that authority, I’d have done it long ago," he said, adding his administration has repeatedly offered to provide districts whatever protective equipment they want.

McMaster also hoped the availability of rapid-result COVID-19 tests in public schools would encourage more districts to start a full-week option. The tests, distributed last week to participating districts, are meant to quickly discern whether a student or employee is sick with the coronavirus or something else during the winter cold and flu season.

However, at least 10 districts have declined to participate in the program.

It's rare for young people, especially school-age children, to become severely ill from the disease that preys on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. No one ages 5 to 19 in South Carolina has died from the disease, while those 70 and older account for 71 percent of the deaths, according to DHEC

Growing research on the new disease also shows that young children who are infected don't tend to transmit it, though why is unknown, and that outbreaks found in schools likely reflect community spread rather than spread in the school itself.

Local data supports that.

"We don’t see significant evidence of transmission in schools," Bell said. Recognizing that prolonged interaction in a classroom is a riskier setting than other jobs, she said, "the positive aspect, for the most part is, we believe schools are doing their best to manage."

The concern is what's happening in the broader community and in homes, she said.

Taking the state's capital as an example, in the past two weeks, more than 1,800 Richland County residents have tested positive, for a cumulative total of 22,000, putting it among the state's highest rates. But most schools show no cases in the last month among students and staff actually in class in that period, rather than in online-only learning, with no public school in the county reporting more than five, according to DHEC.

"Fortunately, we've not had a lot of positives," especially compared with the high COVID-19 counts in Richland County, said Dawn MacAdams, Richland Two's health coordinator and past president of the state Association of School Nurses.

Statewide, 3,367 students and 1,446 employees of K-12 public schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month, DHEC reports. Bell stressed those represent cases associated with schools, not necessarily contracted there.

MacAdams said that while the bulk of her time is dealing with potential close contacts of someone who's tested positive among students and employees, cases often stem from outside the school building.

With students in a hybrid mix of in-class and virtual learning, identifying close contacts involves figuring out when a particular student was last in class, and with who else, during the revolving schedules, she said last month about the time-consuming process.

McMaster's repeated refusal to shut down businesses came a day after a neighboring governor unveiled a curfew.

The modified stay-at-home order by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper requires that state's 10.5 million residents to remain off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Friday. Suggesting further restrictions are possible, the Democrat also ordered bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses to close by 10 p.m. and that alcohol sales end an hour earlier.

McMaster has repeatedly argued that prolonged shutdowns represent an unconstitutional government taking of someone's property and livelihood.

On the other coast Tuesday, a California judge gave Los Angeles' shuttered restaurants a win by declaring the county's ban on outdoor dining "arbitrary" and irrational, saying health officials failed to show evidence of increased risk. But the ruling provided no actual relief to that state's crippled restaurant industry, as it was superseded by a more sweeping shutdown ordered by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.