COLUMBIA — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is joining his challenger, Democratic state Rep. James Smith, in resuming campaigning for the governor's race.
McMaster is undertaking a "limited campaign schedule," a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The governor continues to deal with the widespread flooding in the Pee Dee from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. He is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump later Wednesday in Conway where floodwaters are rising.
Smith resumed campaigning Monday after he ended a call-up with the S.C. National Guard for the storm that struck near Wilmington, N.C., on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before making a slow trek as a tropical storm across South Carolina over the weekend.
McMaster and Smith suspended their campaigns on Sept. 17 while South Carolina braced for the powerful hurricane. Florence led the candidates to postpone fundraisers and cancel other the events for a week.
Smith is trying to become the first Democrat to win the governor's seat since Jim Hodges 20 years ago.
McMaster, a former state attorney general and lieutenant governor, is trying to claim a full four-year term after being promoted to the office when then-Gov. Nikki Haley won confirmation as United Nations ambassador in January 2017.
The election is less than seven weeks away on Nov. 6.