McMaster orders end to local SC mask mandates, directs DHEC to create parental opt-out

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an immediate end to mask mandates in South Carolina, saying the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines means governments should stop dictating when and where people cover their face.

The May 11 order makes null and void any local COVID-19 restrictions tied to his ongoing pandemic emergency declarations, requiring at the very least that city and county governments rewrite their own ordinances to keep them in place.

"With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates," McMaster said.

"Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask," he continued.

"Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made,” the governor added.

The move comes two weeks after McMaster warned local officials he'd do "whatever's necessary" to put an end to government-mandated mask wearing if they didn't act on their own. Since then, several local governments have extended their mandates. At least six counties and dozens of cities still had one in place.

That includes Columbia City Council, which voted 6-1 moments before McMaster issued his order to extend the capital city's mandate through June 5, to match what Richland County Council had already done.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin agreed the city's newly minted ordinance is invalid as written. He doesn't expect city leaders to draft a new one for approval. Instead, the focus will shift toward encouraging people to get vaccinated, he said.

Minutes later, Charleston City Council voted unanimously to turn its mask mandate into a recommendation, effective immediately. Its rules were already set to expire in two days.

McMaster's order aims to end mask mandates in schools by directing the state's public health agency to create a form for parents to sign to exempt their child from any face-covering requirements.

"With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children — especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes," McMaster said. "Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student's parents."

But his order puts no deadline on that form going out.

It's unclear if that could happen before the school year ends or even be available in time for summer programs.

The state Department of Education requires masks to be worn when entering a school, in the hallways, when dropping off or picking up students and on school buses. The state agency leaves it to teachers and district administrators whether to require masks worn in the classroom or during outside activities.

Those rules are based on guidance from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"If this in fact means DHEC is adjusting it's public health guidance to school districts, we will, effective immediately, rescind our guidelines," said education agency spokesman Ryan Brown. "We are not public health experts, so we're relying on public health experts."

But that's not happening, said DHEC Director Edward Simmer.

DHEC will comply with McMaster's order to create a waiver form for parents. But even with the governor's order, the agency is not changing its standing recommendation that everyone continue to wear a face mask, he said.

"All students, staff and others in schools should continue to wear masks through the end of the current school year," Simmer said, pointing to federal pandemic guidance.

Unlike other states, South Carolina never had a statewide mask mandate, though McMaster encouraged local governments last year to pass their own ordinances. That encouragement officially ended when he lifted his mandate for face coverings in state buildings March 5, but local ordinances still cited his prior declarations.

As a preemptive move against "vaccine passports," McMaster's order also bars local officials and public agencies from requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of receiving government services or entering public property.

About 35 percent of South Carolinians ages 15 and up have completed their vaccination process, while 44 percent have received at least one shot. The supply of vaccines in the state has exceeded demand for weeks and with many appointments going unfilled, providers have eliminated the need to sign up ahead of time.

Children younger than 16 haven't been eligible to get a shot but should be soon. On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Stephen Fastenau contributed from Columbia.