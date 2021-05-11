You are the owner of this article.
McMaster orders end to local mask mandates, directs DHEC to create parental opt-out form

McMaster at Governor's Mansion (copy)

Gov. Henry McMaster celebrates NASCAR's upcoming "throwback weekend" at Darlington Raceway on Mother's Day at a news conference Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Governor's Mansion, which is being renovated. After the event, he called for an end to mask mandates. File/Seanna Adcox/Staff

 By Seanna Adcox sadcox@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an immediate end to mask mandates in South Carolina, saying the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines means governments should stop dictating when and where people cover their face. 

The May 11 order makes null and void any local COVID-19 restrictions tied to his ongoing pandemic emergency declarations, requiring at the very least that city and county governments rewrite their own ordinances to keep them in place.    

"With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates," McMaster said.

"Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask," he continued. "Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made.”

The order aims to end mask mandates in schools by directing the state's public health agency to create a form for parents to sign to exempt their child from any face-covering requirements. The order puts no deadline on that form going out.

The state Department of Education requires masks to be worn when entering a school, in the hallways, when dropping off or picking up students, and on school buses. The state agency leaves it to teachers and district administrators whether to require masks worn in the classroom or during outside activities.

The move comes two weeks after McMaster warned local officials he'd do "whatever's necessary" to put an end to government-mandated mask wearing if they didn't act on their own. Since then, several local governments have voted to extend their mandates. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

  

