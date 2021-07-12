McMaster opens SC governor's race with fundraising head start over the 2 Democrats

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster is beginning his 2022 reelection bid with a wide financial advantage over his potential opponents, but Democrats Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod have begun raising the resources they'll need to compete.

With the backing of the national Republican Governors Association and former President Donald Trump, McMaster led the pack of gubernatorial candidates from April through June, raising about $891,000 to bring his campaign war chest to more than $1.7 million, according to new filings.

Cunningham, the former Charleston congressman, got off to the fastest start of the new entrants into the race, hauling in about $642,000 in just the first two months of his campaign after launching it toward the end of April. He spent $206,000 of it, leaving him with $437,000.

Meanwhile, McLeod, a state senator from Columbia, raised $104,000 in her first month in the race after jumping in more recently, at the beginning of June. She spent just $6,000, leaving her with $98,000 left over.

In addition to raising the most, McMaster also spent the most during the second fundraising quarter of 2021, doling out $233,000.

The new figures offer the first snapshot of the resources the three major candidates bring to the table in the early days of the race, with just less than a year until the expected primaries and about 16 months until the general election.

More direct comparisons will be available after their first full quarters in the race in October.

Several lesser known candidates have also filed paperwork indicating their intentions to seek the governor's seat, including Democrat Gary Votour and Republican Mindy Steele, though none have raised any significant funds to begin building competitive campaigns.

Though far from determinative, money can be a revealing early barometer of candidates' strengths given the expensive nature of modern campaigning. Significant resources will be necessary closer to the election to run the type of media operations needed to make voters more familiar with the candidates.

South Carolina Republicans note that even after raising a record-shattering $130 million in 2020, Democrat Jaime Harrison still lost to Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. But Graham also raised more than $100 million for his own campaign in what became the most expensive Senate race in history.

A governor's race is not expected to attract anywhere near that kind of money, but the candidates are outpacing the fundraising rate from this time in the 2018 cycle.

A key question in the months to come will be whether McMaster faces any serious GOP primary threats. Greenville businessman John Warren, who took McMaster to a runoff in 2018, and state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield are considering challenges to the incumbent.

If McMaster does not draw strong Republican opposition, that would mean he would not need to spend as much money until later in the race, allowing him to continue stockpiling for the general election.

Cunningham and McLeod, on the other hand, are expected to be locked in a competitive primary, forcing them to spend more of their resources for the right to become the Democratic nominee.

The candidates have taken different approaches to campaigning in the early days of the race, too.

McMaster has remained largely focused on his day-to-day role as governor. Cunningham has crisscrossed the state to begin a 46-county tour, while also unveiling several policy stances, including most recently legalizing marijuana. McLeod has mostly held private events so far since launching her campaign in Columbia.

On the fundraising front, McMaster's campaign touted the 3,700 contributions to his campaign as the largest number of donors an incumbent governor has ever had. Cunningham noted that his early haul is the most a Democratic challenger for South Carolina governor has raised in their first quarter in the race.