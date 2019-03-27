COLUMBIA — A deputy director for Tennessee's child welfare agency is Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to lead South Carolina's long embattled Department of Social Services.
McMaster named Michael Leach on Wednesday as his choice to take the helm of an agency led by an interim director for more than eight months.
Leach, 39, stands to take over an agency struggling to comply with its 2016 promise in federal court to lower social workers’ caseloads, put fewer children in institutions, and do a better job investigating allegations of abuse. The agreement settled a lawsuit that accused DSS of endangering the nearly 3,400 children in its care, but the agency remains under court oversight and has been blasted for a lack of progress.
In December, a federal judge ordered the agency to return monthly for updates.
Leach has spent the last decade as an executive with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, serving as deputy commissioner since last year. He was previously a mental health counselor for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, working with children in state custody.
South Carolina's DSS agency has been without a permanent director since Susan Alford retired last July. Acting director Joan Meacham, who was Alford's chief of staff, will continue in the role while Leach goes through the confirmation process. The Senate must approve McMaster's pick.
McMaster appointed an advisory panel last summer to help search for Alford's replacement. It met once publicly.
If confirmed, Leach inherits an agency long plagued by high turnover and caseloads that have made social workers responsible for more than 100 children at a time.
Alford sailed through confirmation in 2015, eight months after her predecessor, Lillian Koller, resigned amid mounting bipartisan calls for her ousting following legislative hearings into the deaths of several children in the agency's care. Unlike Koller, who refused to ask for more money or even admit caseloads were high, Alford told legislators fixing the entrenched problems would be costly and worked with the suing groups to reach the agreement.
