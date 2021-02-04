McMaster insists on putting seniors ahead of teachers, but legislators could overrule him

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster doubled down Feb. 4 on insisting South Carolina's seniors should be ahead of teachers in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, even as senators moved to overrule him.
"It is clearly the older people who are risk, and we’re not going to take a single vaccination away from those likely to die form this virus to give to someone who’s not likely to die," McMaster said. "It would be unethical to do that."
"Fortunately, we don't have to do that," he added, repeating state and federal officials' conclusions that vaccinations aren't necessary for safely opening classrooms.
He called on all school districts to have a plan for getting their employees vaccinated before they become eligible. Less than half of districts had developed a plan with their local providers by last week, according to the state Department of Education.
"My job now is to really put it in high gear and we’ll be doing that to make sure whenever the teachers can step up and get their vaccine, we’ve got a plan in place," said state Superintendent Molly Spearman, noting the number of districts with a plan is increasing daily.
Hours later, the Senate tentatively approved a measure requiring the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to immediately make all 123,000 public K-12 school employees eligible for the vaccine.
The proposal would require getting shots in the arms of any employee who wants one within 30 days. Districts would then be required to offer a full week in the classroom by March 22.
It would be a herculean task, particularly since both vaccines currently available require two shots, 21 to 28 days apart, depending on the brand.
That is possible, McMaster said, but only if vaccinations for everyone else were put on hold for two weeks. He indicated he would veto the bill if it actually reaches his desk.
"I do oppose that strongly. It would be a major setback. It would create expectations that cannot be fulfilled," he said. "Now is not the time to throw a monkey wrench in this system that would put people in danger."
