McMaster hires new campaign manager for 2022 SC governor reelection campaign

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster has hired a veteran South Carolina Republican campaign strategist to lead his 2022 reelection bid, tapping Mark Knoop to take the reins after he managed state Attorney General Alan Wilson's successful 2018 reelection and served as political director for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's winning 2020 operation.

"Mark is a real political talent who knows South Carolina inside and out, and we are excited to have him lead our team as we share the message of our state’s great successes and bright future with the voters over the next 18 months," McMaster said May 6.

Longtime McMaster strategist Tim Pearson will be continuing in his role as general consultant, the same position he held for the 2018 campaign.

In his role with Graham and the S.C. Republican Party last year, Knoop oversaw an extensive ground game that helped propel the incumbent Republican to a double-digit victory as well as lifting the party to other legislative wins around the state.

Knoop led Wilson to reelection by a similar margin, around 10 percentage points, in 2018. Like McMaster, Wilson also defeated GOP primary challengers after being forced into a runoff that year.

A Columbia-based consultant, Knoop said he was excited to now join McMaster's campaign.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"Gov. McMaster has a proven record of putting South Carolina taxpayers and businesses first, keeping the economy strong through this historic pandemic, and fighting to protect our borders, our elections and our Constitution," Knoop said.

So far, two Democrats have launched campaigns to challenge McMaster: former Congressman Joe Cunningham and activist Gary Votour. More are rumored to be considering entering the race.

No Republicans have announced plans to oppose McMaster in the GOP primary, though Greenville businessman John Warren, who unsuccessfully challenged McMaster in 2018, and state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, have both indicated interest in running.

McMaster has already secured the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who also backed him in 2018 after McMaster supported his 2016 presidential bid. He also enjoys the support of the Republican Governors Association, a national organization tasked with electing GOP governors that typically aids incumbents.