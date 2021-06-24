McMaster defends ending SC's federal pandemic unemployment benefits ahead of expiration

COLUMBIA — With federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to end in South Carolina in the coming days, Gov. Henry McMaster justified his decision to cut off the payments early as a way to encourage the state's residents to get back to work.

After speaking at a career fair in Columbia on June 24, McMaster said there are a wide array of job openings available for people who had previously been receiving weekly $300 payments on top of state unemployment benefits, which Congress approved during the coronavirus pandemic as a way of helping people make it through job losses.

"I've heard from business owners and employers around the state, as well as in other states, and they're all saying the same thing: We don't want to be paying people for not working," McMaster said.

"We want to encourage people to come in, accept these jobs and get some new training if they want because it's available through our technical college system," he added.

McMaster's decision in May to stop South Carolina's participation in the federal pandemic unemployment programs drew criticism from some Democrats, who described it as an attack on the state's most vulnerable people in a trying time.

But with new cases of the coronavirus continuing to decrease as more people get vaccinated, the governor said now is the time to propel the transition back into employment. The move came as many employers reported difficulties filling vacancies in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"At the last count, we had around 80,000 jobs that are open out there, so there's plenty of work for people," McMaster said. "So we want them to understand that it's time to get back to work because the work's there for them."

The week ending June 26 will be the last one for which unemployed South Carolinians will be able to claim the federal benefits.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The program included $300 weekly payments, an extension of unemployment benefits beyond the traditional 20-week maximum, aid for people who have been unable to work as a direct result of COVID-19 and a $100 weekly benefit for people who are eligible for regular unemployment payments but also earn self-employment income.

Beginning June 27, the state will return to its normal unemployment benefit program, which allow claimants to receive up to 20 weeks of benefits. Eligible claimants receive a weekly benefit amount ranging from $46 to $326 based on their previous earnings.

South Carolina's unemployment rate fell from 5 percent to 4.6 percent in May, as nearly 15,000 residents found jobs, according to data released June 23. But the state's hard-hit leisure-and-hospitality industry continued to lag in hiring, and the state's labor force participation rate remains one of the lowest in the country.

McMaster said he expects those statistics to improve as the state makes its way through a "transition period."

"I believe that things will settle down and people will get back to work because South Carolina never shut down, we just slowed down and now we're blasting off," McMaster said. "It's time to get back to work."

Employers at the Columbia career fair included several state agencies, city governments and law enforcement offices as well as major corporations like Waffle House and Lowe's.

The first hour of the fair was limited to military service members before opening up to the broader community throughout the day.