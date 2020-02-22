Masses of SC Republicans voting for Bernie Sanders could be an empty threat. But some will

If Democrats are sweating Republican plans to sabotage the Feb. 29 presidential primary by voting for Bernie Sanders, they may want to remember this guy.

Dimitri Cherny, the Charleston liberal with the Sanders tattoo on his left forearm, remains the poster child of party-crashers.

It was Cherny who took advantage of the state's open ballot law in 2018 by plunking down a $3,480 filing fee to become a candidate for Charleston's seat in Congress as a Republican.

Never mind he had no conservative credentials or GOP backing.

Under South Carolina law, the election commission had to give him a spot on the ballot with an "R" next to his name.

While some wrote Cherny off as a kook, his bid did produce ripples.

On primary day, he picked up 1,900 votes — about 3 percent of the turnout. But the bigger story that June was incumbent Republican Mark Sanford getting thrown out of office, losing to Trump supporter Katie Arrington.

Democrat Joe Cunningham would eventually win the 1st District race that November, claiming a GOP seat that had gone Republican for four decades.

Cherny today says the logic behind his bid was misunderstood.

"My point of running in the Republican primary in 2018 was to overcome the extreme gerrymandering of the congressional districts in South Carolina," he told Palmetto Politics. "Unfortunately, most people didn't understand the strategy."

That brings up "Operation Chaos" and the Republican and tea party-aligned effort to sabotage the Democrats' primary vote by getting conservatives to come out and back the most far-left candidate.

The goal is to produce a South Carolina win for the Vermont senator, moving the self-described Democratic Socialist toward a November duel with Donald Trump.

Because primaries are open in South Carolina, nothing is stopping Republicans, libertarians or any other political persuasions from coming out Saturday. It's all part of the debate over whether voters should have to register by party in the state and should parties be in charge of certifying their candidates.

Already the Sanders idea is losing some steam. Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Nate Leupp, one of several leaders initially behind the idea, said the effort is now being left up to "activists" after the state party came out against such meddling.

"Yeah, we never started it," Leupp said Wednesday, though other GOPers say you can count on them coming out to defend Trump.

Conservative Defense Fund Chairman Chris Sullivan of “Operation Chaos 2020" said he doesn't have numbers of how many voters he expects to take part. But he will vote Democratic, he confirmed.

"I'll probably vote for Sanders," he said.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson called any would-be sabotage campaign a "bunch of B.S."

Realistically, it would cost millions of dollars to make any noticeable dent in the outcome, he said, contending the scheme is further proof of just how scared Republicans are of losing moderates and swing voters in the age of Trump.

Whether the ballot box invasion leads to anything much is questionable. Cross-party ballot box stuffing is rumored in just about every cycle, though it rarely, if ever, materializes. Who wants to stand in line for hours to make such a point?

For any Republicans who plan to vote Democrat this week, know this: If you cross over, your name, address and voting history will become a part of Democrats' data lists.

Which means your mailbox will be flooded with their election material for the rest of your life.

So enjoy those Christmas cards from Nancy Pelosi.