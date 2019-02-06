If there were a Mark Sanford-Katie Arrington rematch in the 2020 GOP race for Charleston's seat in Congress, it would be neck and neck, a new poll shows.
Results of a Trafalgar Group survey of nearly 2,500 1st District Republicans put the two at the top of the preference list Wednesday.
Arrington, who won the GOP nomination in June partially with the tweeted endorsement of President Donald Trump, is the top choice, getting 25.5 percent support.
Sanford, who is out of politics now after losing to Arrington in their stunning intra-party upset, trails, but barely, at 23.2 percent.
Pollster Robert C. Cahaly said the survey was done for the company's own publicity and business development and not for a specific client.
The survey was done Jan. 28-Feb. 1 by cell and land line with 2,479 respondents who are likely 2020 Republican primary voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.
The seat was won by Democrat Joe Cunningham in November in one of the biggest upsets of the year nationally. The 1st District was widely seen as a safe Republican seat until the fall results.
The rankings for all those in the Trafalgar GOP survey were:
- Katie Arrington, 25.5 percent
- Mark Sanford, 23.2 percent
- Undecided, 22.1 percent
- Beaufort state Sen. Tom Davis, 7.4 percent
- Charleston state Sen. Larry Grooms, 5.8 percent
- Daniel Island state Rep. Nancy Mace, 4.7 percent
- Former governor candidate Catherine Templeton, 3.1 percent
- Bluffton state Rep. Weston Newton, 3.0 percent
- James Island state Rep. Peter McCoy, 1.7 percent
- Charleston County Councilman Elliot Summey, 1.2 percent
- Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls, 1.2 percent
- Teddy Turner, 1.1 percent
The field for now is hypothetical and is sure to change. Templeton this week confirmed to the The Post and Courier she has no plans to run for Congress next year. McCoy also told the paper he is not interested.
Part of the reason for the high Sanford and Arrington numbers is that both enjoy high name recognition levels from last year's heated election.
Other hypothetical match-ups in the survey show either one of the two would be the clear favorite of coastal Republicans if the other is out of the race.
The results are similar to a South Carolina-based Ivory Tusk consulting and Florida-based Political Marketing International poll taken in November, with Arrington and Sanford in the first and second positions.
The district stretches the coast from greater Charleston to Hilton Head Island.