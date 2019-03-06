Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina congressman and governor, will be taking his 25 years of political experience into the classroom.
Sanford on Wednesday was named one of seven Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics for the upcoming spring quarter.
The news, first reported by Politico, comes just months after Sanford packed up and moved out of his congressional office.
Sanford represented South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District from 1994 through 2003, and then again from 2013 until 2018 when he was defeated by Katie Arrington in the June GOP primary.
Between his stints in the House of Representatives, Sanford was governor of the Palmetto State from 2003 to 2011, during which time he was seen as a potential presidential candidate until his public 2009 admission of an affair with an Argentinian woman.
Sanford was handed his first ever electoral defeat in the June 2018 primary.
"It represents something of a continuation of this sabbatical I've been on," Sanford told The Post and Courier of his next steps.
"The last two months, I've almost exclusively been unloading boxes, organizing files, taking stuff to Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill, and just throwing stuff away," he said.
In recent months, Sanford has been a regular at Mount Pleasant Town Hall meetings, talking to community groups about his vision for a Central Park-like effort on Daniel Island, and attending Republican events, like the Charleston County Republican Party's annual black history month celebration.
Sanford called the move toward teaching an exciting next step. Recalling his first run for Congress in 1993, Sanford laughed at how he thought it was a good idea at the time to bring large flip charts and joked that he may have taken the education component too far back then.
"But love the contest of ideas. I believe in the Socratic process of back and forth," he said.
In his role as a fellow, Sanford will interact with students and faculty, participate in public forums and, along with guests, lead off-the-record student seminars, according to a news release from the Chicago Institute of Politics.
Sanford said he is still shaping up what he wants to teach in this role but he does have some ideas about what he hopes students will be able to take away from his lectures.
"What I hope to impart is an appreciation for the American political system, and the necessity of people not giving up on it; the necessity of people not avoiding simple or easy answers to complex problems; the necessity of civic engagement and civic involvement," he said.
"And, the necessity of the courage of one's convictions and holding and standing up for ideas that you believe in regardless of cost," Sanford said.
The spring quarter begins March 30.
Other members of the class include Karine Jean-Pierre, chief public affairs officer for MoveOn; former Education Secretary John King Jr., who served under President Barack Obama; former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell; Sue Mi Terry, former National Security Council staff member; the Cook Political Report's David Wasserman; and David Yepsen, host of "Iowa Press" on Iowa Public Television.