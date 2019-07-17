Mark Sanford on Wednesday took another step toward exploring a possible 2020 Republican presidential bid in a video announcement where he outlined his plans and took aim at Donald Trump.

The move signals how serious Sanford is about testing his message and infusing a discussion about fiscal accountability into the national political debate at a time when voters are considering 2020 presidential candidates.

"I'm frustrated with many things in Washington these days but on the top of my list is on the way people there have seemingly forgotten the debt, deficits and government spending really do matter. And they matter more than just numbers," the former South Carolina governor said in the 2-minute, 46-second video.

"These things go to the heart of whether the American dream is still alive, whether fairness and opportunities are cornerstones to that dream, and whether it's OK to have taxation without representation."

The video, which was shot entirely in the Lowcountry at his family farm in Beaufort, published on Sanford's website around lunchtime Wednesday.

It also comes one day after the former congressman announced he is seriously considering whether to run for president as a Republican against Trump in 2020.

Less than a minute into the video, Sanford takes a swing at the president for his recent July Fourth celebration in Washington that cost an estimated $5.4 million, according to early estimates.

"You can have a parade in Washington with lots of military equipment, as the president ordered, for the Fourth of July. You can avoid talking about it as people are in Washington, or in the presidential race, but these things do not make us strong and they don't make the problem go away," Sanford said of the financial crisis he warns is looming.

If he does get in the race, Sanford faces mammoth odds against getting any traction within the Republican Party.

So far, only former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has formally announced a challenge versus Trump.

Trump, an avid social media user who frequently tweets his thoughts on political issues, has been silent so far about Sanford's possible presidential run.

Sanford and Trump have had an acrimonious relationship for more than a year. In a late-afternoon tweet on the day of Sanford's 2018 Republican primary loss, Trump asked state voters to replace Sanford with Katie Arrington, going so far as to say Sanford is "better off in Argentina," a reference to his extramarital affair when he was governor in 2009.

Trump travels to Greenville, North Carolina for a rally tonight.

When Trump traveled to South Carolina for a similar rally in Cayce last year, he knocked Sanford for his 2009 extramarital affair, an incident forever tied to Sanford’s lie that he was "hiking the Appalachian Trail" when he was on a trip to Argentina to see his mistress.

Without mentioning the affair by name, Sanford tried to tackle the most infamous chapter of his political career in his video.

"It's well-known that I'm not perfect. But, more importantly, I know I'm not," Sanford said.

Sanford, who served as a congressman in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District from 1995 to 2001, and again from 2013 until 2018, reiterated in the video that he is taking the next 30 days to decide how to best generate a national debate about spending issues.

If he finds a presidential run is not viable, Sanford might pursue setting up a think tank or advocacy group aimed at addressing the deficit.

"Let's begin a conversation," Sanford said in the video before he shares a phone number and email address where he can be reached.

Ahead of the video launch, Sanford told The Post and Courier there could be more videos in the future as he takes the next month to formulate a potential presidential run.

Asked how much he spent on the video, Sanford declined to give an exact figure but characterized it as "a nominal amount."