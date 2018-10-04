You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
Will Mark Sanford make an endorsement?
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford knows his own days in Congress are numbered.
His priorities, he said, are clear: He's winding down the office and wrapping up constituent cases. But he's also still grappling whether or not to wade into the congressional race.
He only has two choices. The person who replaces him in Washington will either be Republican Katie Arrington or Democrat Joe Cunningham.
In about one month, voters will head to the polls and decide who they want to represent them in Washington. But will Sanford endorse one of them?
"Not yet," Sanford told me Wednesday. "It’s on the burner, but not the front burner."
Sanford gave no indication of when he might offer up his support, but he did talk about why he's been reluctant.
"There's no perfect fit," he said.
The pleas for Sanford to make an endorsement in the race aren't just coming from Republicans who are baffled that Sanford is refusing to follow the standard practice of immediately backing the GOP nominee.
Sanford said Democrats have also been urging him to support Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham for his consistent stance on opposing offshore drilling.
Sanford said the requests have come from individuals, not from political groups.
"You get pulled in both directions," Sanford said.
But then he explains further.
To Sanford, making an endorsement is not just about picking a favorite to succeed him. Sanford said whoever he endorses — if he decides to endorse them — must also be a reflection of the values he has defended in politics for the past 20 years.
"It was Ms. Arrington — Katie Arrington — who said we are the party of Donald J. Trump," Sanford said, quoting a line from Arrington’s primary election victory speech on the night she defeated him. "That’s not something I believe. I find that difficult to endorse."
Does that mean he wouldn't endorse Arrington?
"I didn't say that," Sanford pushed back.
And what about the idea of backing Democrat Joe Cunningham?
"That’s equally difficult," Sanford said.
Legislators uphold Gov. McMaster's attempt to strike Planned Parenthood money
South Carolina lawmakers returned to Columbia Wednesday for a special legislative session, during which they voted 73-31 to strike $16 million from Medicaid's budget in an effort to block a portion of that from going to Planned Parenthood.
Though Democrats had planned to contest the veto, House GOP leaders reportedly deployed a little-used procedural move to keep the money out of the budget with no debate whatsoever. The motion itself wasn’t even debatable.
Now, the veto can only be overturned by the courts.
Assistant Columbia Bureau Chief Seanna Adcox reports:
"The line McMaster struck in July funded birth control, prenatal care and annual exams for poor South Carolinians who are insured through Medicaid. That move not only potentially blocked money to thousands of federally approved health care providers, but it didn’t accomplish McMaster’s goal of striking all tax money Planned Parenthood receives for non-abortion health care services.
That’s because money for other family planning services such as cancer screenings and sexually-transmitted diseases, which Planned Parenthood also provides, are funded through other parts of Medicaid’s budget. McMaster largely undid that veto a week later by issuing an executive order directing the state’s Medicaid agency to continue paying for the services by dipping into reserves.
The other part of the order directed the agency to take Planned Parenthood off its provider rolls, as a direct attempt at blocking any tax money from reaching the organization, which also provides abortion at its two clinics in South Carolina.
But that’s been blocked in court. The state is appealing the judge’s decision."
In other news
AND ONE MORE THING: Graham takes on the haters
"Yeah, well boo yourself."
— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responding to the booing crowd Wednesday at the The Atlantic Festival in Washington.
The audience turned on Graham while he was being interviewed on-stage by Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. After Graham said he thought Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," the audience booed him. Graham responded in kind with that one-liner.
