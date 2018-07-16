COLUMBIA — En route to his upset GOP primary loss to state Rep. Katie Arrington last month, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford left some $1.5 million unspent from his campaign account, according to new federal fundraising disclosures.
While Sanford did unload $142,000 in the final few weeks of the race, the famously frugal Charleston Republican opted not to blitz the airwaves as aggressively as he could have in attempting to save his seat.
Now, Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has opened an early cash lead over Arrington as the general election campaign gets underway.
Sanford could not immediately be reached for comment. He lost to Arrington in the 1st District Republican primary by a 51 percent to 47 percent margin, a difference of about 2,650 votes.
Sanford is not the only South Carolinian leaving Congress with a sizable sum in the bank. U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, who announced in January that he would not seek reelection, also has more than $1 million remaining in his campaign account.
The largest active campaign war chest in the state now belongs to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, with $1.09 million.
That dwarfs Rice's Democratic challenger, state Rep. Robert Williams of Darlington, who has just $1,875 in his congressional account — less than he has in his Statehouse account — after besting three other primary contenders in June.
In the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Rock Hill down to Sumter, Democratic challenger Archie Parnell's once prolific fundraising grounded to a trickle after divorce records emerged showing that he beat his ex-wife in 1973.
Parnell's campaign claimed in a press release that he "outraised" incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, by $40,000.
But that included a $70,000 donation from the candidate himself on the final day of the fundraising period.
In terms of money raised from other people, Parnell took in $34,000 to Norman's $65,000. A retired Wall Street executive, Parnell has previously loaned his campaign $190,000.
Parnell also paid out about $13,000 in campaign refunds to previous donors, including to End Citizens United, a national campaign finance reform group that rescinded its endorsement of the candidate.
After trailing Parnell in the early stages of the race, Norman now has a lead in cash on hand, with $496,000 to Parnell's $405,000. Still, Parnell touted that he has more campaign funds than any Democrat in the state other than U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, who has more than $1 million in the bank.
In all other districts around the state, Republicans maintain a significant fundraising advantage.
South Carolina congressional fundraising Q2 2018
|Candidate
|District
|Party
|Total raised
|Total Spent
|Cash on hand
|Katie Arrington
|1
|Republican
|$131,343
|$456,899
|$61,773
|Joe Cunningham
|1
|Democratic
|$353,353
|$253,764
|$318,938
|Joe Wilson (i)
|2
|Republican
|$236,160
|$259,567
|$585,712
|Sean Carrigan
|2
|Democratic
|$12,989 (+ $18,000 loan)
|$38,754
|$5,777
|Jeff Duncan (i)
|3
|Republican
|$166,095
|$130,273
|$246,862
|Mary Geren
|3
|Democratic
|$48,693
|$58,026
|$18,885
|William Timmons
|4
|Republican
|$193,725 (+ $519,000 loan)
|$1,295,582
|$59,481
|Brandon Brown
|4
|Democratic
|$14,930
|$24,939
|$1,055
|Ralph Norman (i)
|5
|Republican
|$158,768
|$70,496
|$495,976
|Archie Parnell
|5
|Democratic
|$116,650 (+ $70,000 self-fund)
|$196,381
|$405,286
|Jim Clyburn (i)
|6
|Democratic
|$353,698
|$179,677
|$1,066,527
|Gerhard Gressman
|6
|Republican
|$1,750 (+ $1,389 loan)
|$873
|$7,741
|Tom Rice (i)
|7
|Republican
|$184,875
|$131,527
|$1,092,637
|Robert Williams
|7
|Democratic
|$12,407
|$9,668
|$1,875