Maria Belen Chapur, the former paramour to U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, posted a message to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying the American president has an errant view of the world when it comes to dance, geography and getting along with the rest of the planet.
The note comes after the president, at a rally in Ohio on Saturday, again took shots at Sanford, R-S.C., nearly two months after he lost to Katie Arrington in the 1st Congressional District GOP primary.
Trump made reference to his endorsement of Arrington and his dislike of Sanford during his address to the crowd.
“We endorsed her,” Trump said. “And she beat a man that likes flamingo dancers from Argentina.”
The more accurate Spanish phrasing is flamenco.
Chapur posted on Facebook that Trump had his facts wrong.
"President Trump, with all respect Flamingo (sic) is a Spanish dance, Spain is situated geographically in the European continent (just in case you ignore it)
"Tango is the Argentinian dance ....though for sure you don't care at all."
Chapur who is from Argentina and was the subject of Sanford's affair when he was South Carolina's governor in 2009, told The Post and Courier she wanted her post publicized after remaining previously silent in the wake of Trump's dig.
"But enough is enough," she said.
She went on to tell Trump in her post that respect is a two-way street.
"Make America Great Again respecting the rest of the world," she wrote. "Don't forget we are 7 billion inhabitants in this world and only 300 millions are Americans ( even less .... as many are immigrants who have the us citizenship but were not born there)"
Chapur's post comes as Sanford has been a repeat target of the president. Even after Arrington won the primary, Trump continued to escalate his rhetoric, including during a stop in South Carolina to support Gov. Henry McMaster.
“The Tallahassee Trail – must be a beautiful place. Unfortunately, he didn’t go there,” Trump said in June, a misplaced reference to Sanford's story that he was hiking the Appalachian Trail when he was in Argentina.
Trump used the same Tallahassee Trail joke line in Ohio as well.
Arrington faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in the fall and is considered the Democrats' best chance for an upset win in the state this year for the seat covering the Charleston area and the coast.