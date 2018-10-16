The jabs started early and never stopped between Republican Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham during their first — and likely only — debate for Charleston's seat in Congress.
And when both Arrington and Cunningham had used up their three rebuttals apiece halfway through Tuesday night's hour-long showdown, the candidates continued to take swipes at each other.
Arrington, a one-term Summerville state representative, and Cunningham, a West Ashley construction law attorney, agreed with each other three times, but even then it was only in the broadest terms.
Both see infrastructure in the 1st Congressional District as a major priority for the coastal seat, though Arrington said it was her top priority while Cunningham said his first order of business if elected would be to bring back the ban on offshore drilling.
Both agreed medical marijuana should be legalized in South Carolina, but Arrington called for it to be classified as a Schedule II narcotic, while Cunningham shied away from putting it in the same category as oxycodone.
And both candidates took issue with President Donald Trump's tariffs, but Arrington said her concerns would be heard, unlike Cunningham's, who comes from the cross-aisle party.
The back-and-forth between the two candidates inside of Charleston Southern University's Lightsey Chapel Auditorium underscored the intense electoral fight waging for the coastal seat, a Republican stronghold that appears to be up for grabs in the age of President Donald Trump.
Coastal issues
In the debate moderated by ABC News 4 anchor Dean Stephens, the candidates' stances on offshore drilling became a drumbeat issue. Cunningham, 36, cited his stance against offshore drilling repeatedly, while also taking aim at Arrington, 47, for her shifting stance on the issue.
Arrington, in a Beaufort League of Women Voters forum earlier this year, said she supported Trump lifting the ban on offshore drilling.
But after two coastal mayors backed Cunningham because of his stance against exploration, Arrington released a statement saying she did not support drilling for oil off the coast of South Carolina. She has maintained that position ever since.
"It just shows poor judgment," Cunningham said. "If you lift a ban on smoking inside a restaurant, what do you expect to happen? People will start smoking. If you lift a ban on offshore drilling off our coast, people are going to start drilling."
Arrington doubled down on her opposition to offshore drilling, saying that she has met with Trump to push for an exemption.
"We're talking about protecting our coastline," Arrington said, citing her membership with the American Flood Coalition. "We're asking for $30 million to build a seawall to protect our most vulnerable hospital district — MUSC, Roper and the VA (Veterans Administration hospital) — so that during flooding events like Florence people can get to a Level I trauma center."
Tariffs
Neither Cunningham nor Arrington had positive things to say about the Trump administration's recent tariffs on China.
Of his position on whether he favored tariffs, Cunningham responded "Absolutely not." He then invoked his agreement with current 1st Congressional District Rep. Mark Sanford, in the characterization that tariffs are taxes.
On this issue the two agreed, mostly.
"No tariff is good. Tariffs are a tax," Arrington said, adding, "I do disagree with the president, but when I do I don't bash him on Facebook. I don't go to the social media. I call him and I go to the Oval Office."
Infrastructure
Beyond saying the Lowcountry needs to secure federal dollars, neither Arrington nor Cunningham offered specifics as to how they would obtain funds for the congested Charleston-area roads and bridges.
Cunningham said funding is needed for Interstate 26 and I-526, which he called "a joke." He accused Arrington of being incapable of working across the aisle.
"Just because you say it doesn’t make it real. I worked hard to make infrastructure the key platform in my Statehouse race," she punched back. Arrington then said she wanted to add lanes to I-26 and to build another bridge over to Daniel Island.
Health care
Where Cunningham said he supported parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Arrington called for its repeal, "100 percent."
Both candidates said they wanted to keep the part of the federal health care law that protects coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but differed on next steps.
"What Obamacare did to small businesses broke this nation," Arrington said. She also called for a closer scrutiny into health care billing and fraud.
Cunningham said costs of health care can be driven down through bipartisan efforts, saying he believes Medicare should be able to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.
Immigration
Arrington repeated her vocal support of Trump on the issue.
"First of all, build the wall," she said.
Saying she has spent time with farmers in the state, Arrington said reform is necessary for migrant worker visas.
“Why can’t people that want to come work in this country as a migrant worker, buy a six-month visa, get a 15-digit number in a cloud-based system, and each of the farmers put it in,” she said, saying this would help track who is here legally and who is not.
Cunningham said safety of the country is important, but said border security can come in forms beyond a wall.
“We have highly trained border personnel. We have drones. We have satellite imagery. We can control the border at a fraction of a cost,” he said.
Trump has requested at least $25 billion be spent on the border wall, but those funds have not yet been approved.