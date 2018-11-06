Democrat incumbent Patsy G. Knight appears to have lost the State House seat she has held since 2006, according to unofficial results.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Knight was losing to newcomer Mandy W. Kimmons by a vote of 53 percent to 47 percent for District 97 in upper Dorchester County.
In the other Dorchester County House race, District 94, Republican Con Chellis, an insurance agent who currently sits on Dorchester County Council, was handily leading Democrat newcomer Damian Daly, 65 percent to 35 percent.
The seat, which was formerly held by First Congressional candidate Katie Arrington, includes most of Dorchester County and a sliver of Charleston.
With Chellis’ win, Dorchester County will have to hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term as council’s representative for District 5, west Summerville. The date of the election has not yet been set, as it is dependent on the date of Chellis’ resignation.
In addition, the District 2 School Board will look the same for the next four years.
The four incumbents up for re-election all appear to have retained their seats in the at-large, nonpartisan race, with 96 percent of votes reported. All results are unofficial.
Current Board Chairwoman Tanya Robinson led the way with 19 percent of the votes, followed by Justin Farnsworth and Gail Hughes, each with 18 percent, and Brian Mitchum with 15 percent.
Other candidates were Robert D. Gatch IV and Meredith Chinnis Rutland, each with 10 percent, and Hester Young, 9 percent.
And in County Council District 1, Democrat Harriet Holman was ahead of Republican William Gadol, 68 percent to 32 percent, with all precincts reporting. The seat was held by the Willie Davis from 1991 until his death in July.
District 1 includes Four Hole Swamp, part of Ridgeville, the upper part of the county and down the western side of the county.
Republican incumbent George H. Bailey was leading Democrat challenger Tim Lewis in District 3, which stretches from Harleyville to Summerville, by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent with 85 percent of votes reported.
More than 47 percent of Dorchester County’s 100,037 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election.