Longtime health care CFO to temporarily lead SC's Medicaid agency

COLUMBIA — The chief financial officer of South Carolina's Medicaid agency will temporarily lead the department, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.

The governor made Thomas Clark Phillip Jr. acting director of the agency that provides health insurance for nearly 1.4 million South Carolinians.

He takes over from Joshua Baker, whose last day is officially Monday. Baker resigned three weeks ago.

Phillip, 70, joined the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in October 2019. His 35-year career in health care finance includes nearly four years as vice president of finance for Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, a job he left in 2017 to be chief financial officer of Vaya Health in North Carolina.

McMaster said Phillip, who lives in Richland County, has the experience needed to lead the agency through its leadership transition. The governor pledges to work with legislators to find a permanent replacement. The Senate will have to approve of McMaster's selection for a permanent director.

Two weeks ago, the DHEC board selected a career military officer as its nominee to lead the agency handling the state's pandemic response.

The vote for Dr. Edward Simmer could fill a role that's been vacant for six months. But the Senate must confirm the board's pick, too. Confirmation hearings are expected to start after the Legislature returns next week.