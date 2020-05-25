Longtime Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight challenged again by Mike Turner

The June 9 primary elections in Dorchester County will have a repeat duel for sheriff.

Since 2009, Sheriff L.C. Knight has held the position but is being challenged for the second time in the Republican primary by Mike Turner, the chief of public safety for The Citadel and a former operations major for Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Turner ran for the position in 2012 and lost to Knight by a 62 percent-32 percent margin in the GOP vote.

"That office is just like every other office in this country," Turner said. "It belongs to the citizens."

Turner has lived in Summerville since he was 13 and is a former officer with the Summerville Police Department. He also worked with Dorchester District 2 in 2008 as director of safety, security and emergency management for the schools.

Knight is a Summerville native, a former Dorchester County magistrate and captain with the State Law Enforcement Division.

"I'm in my 12th year," Knight said. "I'm just hoping they'll give me another chance."

Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign landscape is different. Social distancing recommendations have led to a halt of events such as rallies and meet-and-greets.

For Turner and Knight, this has meant no door-knocking or meeting residents at their homes. Social media videos, posts and political advertisement have been both campaigns' chief ways of reaching voters.

"It's been very different," Knight said in that he "can't get out and shake hands."

Although the number of residents in the county has increased, Knight said his office has been able to bring down crime rates.

Since 2016, SLED has reported a gradual decrease in crime incidents. There were more than 9,000 incidents recorded in the county by SLED in 2016; in 2018, it dropped to a little over 8,500.

Both Knight and Turner are looking to adjust the office. Knight said the population in Dorchester has clearly grown over the years.

“My staff hasn’t grown to keep up with that," he said. "I would like to have the necessary bodies."

Knight has around 147 deputies in his office tasked as school resource officers, on patrol and in courts. The office has four patrol shifts and 13 deputes on patrol per shift. He wants to increase that number to 16 to 17 deputies per shift.

Knight is also working with his staff in finishing a crime analysis he hopes will give his officers a greater understanding of where they can improve. He said he doesn't want to raise taxes for residents.

"But sometimes we have to figure out what's best to do," he said.

According to Knight, adding a single deputy costs around $118,000 with salary, training, vehicles and equipment. In February, the Dorchester County Council agreed to spend $1.24 million on new cars and body camera equipment for the Sheriff's Office.

Turner wants to divide the county into five geographic regions and have deputies exclusively work out of those areas to potentially cut down response time.

"That's how you build a nice community relation," he said.

Currently, Knight's office has five zones and he lets a lieutenant decide which deputies and how many will be on patrol in a specific zone. So it changes depending on what is needed at the time, and deputies don't stay in one zone permanently.

Turner said the current policing model is ineffective at building community relationships with deputies since they don't consistently remain in one community. He argues his model will build more of what he called customer service.

Turner also wants to address concerns around school resource officers through the Sheriff's Office. He said he could potentially come up with a cheaper structure through lowering how much districts are charged for the presence of a resource officer.

Ultimately, Turner is challenging Knight because he believes he can be a better steward of the county tax dollars, he said.

While the town of Summerville has a police department, Mayor Ricky Waring said other towns throughout Dorchester County lack a law enforcement entity because of their size. He is endorsing Knight.

Dorchester County has very few competitive races to watch at the local level for seats that are anchored in the county. Some Statehouse seats cross multiple jurisdictions, so voters can take part in some of those on local ballots.

In addition to the sheriff's race, other Dorchester contests of note are:

Patricia Cannon and Damian Daly are running in the Democratic primary for the state House of Representatives District 94 seat around Summerville.

On the Republican side, Gil Gatch and Evan Guthrie are running in the Republican primary for District 94.

For the County Council District 4 seat, incumbent Republican Larry Hargett is being challenged by Todd Friddle.