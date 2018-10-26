One of the biggest decisions Summerville-area voters will have to make is in the Dorchester District 2 School Board races.
Seven candidates are seeking four seats in the at-large, nonpartisan race.
Candidates are: incumbents Tanya Robinson, Brian Mitchum, Gail Hughes and Justin Farnsworth, and newcomers Hester Young, Meredith Chinnis Rutland and Robert D. Gatch IV.
Those elected will have to figure out ways to deal with growth and overcrowding. The district just finished a building program that was approved by voters in 2012.
In the time between then and the opening this year of Rollings Middle School of the Arts, the district grew by more than 3,000 students and is now approaching 27,000 children district-wide. Several schools are already overcrowded again.
In addition, the district has faced challenges financially because, like Dorchester District 4 and 23 other school districts in the state, it has to present its annual budget to county council for approval. For the last several years, the district has asked for larger increases than have been granted by the council, leaving the district scrambling to make last-minute cuts.
Residents wanting to avoid long lines Nov. 6 are encouraged to vote early.
“I tell people, if they know they can’t make it on Election Day to vote absentee now,” said Dorchester County Elections Director Todd Billman. “Wait times right now are maybe five minutes, and on election day will be longer.”
To vote early, residents must meet one of 16 criteria. Reasons include those who who have to work on Election Day, who are sick or disabled, or who will be on vacation.
“My whole view behind absentee voting is making Election Day easier,” Billman said. “If I can get more people to vote absentee then Election Day is not as crazy.”
So far his effort seems to be working.
“I’ve definitely seen increased voter interest,” he said, both for in-person and absentee voting by mail.
Since the Summerville location opened on Monday, about 450 people have voted each day, Billman said. Voting is at the Adult Education Center, 1325 Boone Hill Road.
Another 100 people per day cast their ballots at the Kenneth Waggoner Building, 201 Johnston St., in St. George.
The numbers are running ahead of 2014, the last gubernatorial election, when the average was about 150 to 250 people per day, he said. But they are slower than 2016, the presidential election, when as many as 1,000 residents per day voted early.
Billman said his office is also looking into opening a third location in North Charleston in response to requests from residents.
The Summerville and St. George locations are both open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Summerville will close after Nov. 2, but St. George voters can cast their ballots through Nov 5. For more information, go to dorchestervotes.org.
Dorchester County has about 100,000 registered voters.
For more information on all of the races and candidates on this year’s Dorchester County ballot, go to the non-partisan League of Women Voters 2018 candidate data website at Vote411.org.
On the site, voters can type in their addresses to see which candidates — from the local level to Congress and the state’s constitutional offices — they are eligible to select.
Other contested races in the county include include:
County Council District 1: Republican William Gadol and Democrat Harriet Holman
County Council District 3: Republican George H. Bailey (i) and Democrat Tim Lewis
House 94: Republican Con Chellis and Democrat Damian Daly
House 97: Democrat Patsy G. Knight (i) and Republican Mandy W. Kimmons
House 102: Democrat Joe Jefferson (i) and Republican Terry Hardesty
House 109: Democrat David Mack III (i) and Libertarian Rodney Travis
House 114: Republican Lin Bennett (i), Democrat Dan P. Jones and Libertarian Melissa Couture