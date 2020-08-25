Local schools in SC will decide how to handle COVID-19 outbreaks. So what's the plan?

With schools across South Carolina beginning to reopen, and plans for in-person instruction still evolving, parents and teachers are seeking clarity on what happens when a child or employee comes down with COVID-19 and what will be done to prevent an outbreak.

But the short answer is that concrete answers don't exist, as frustrated legislators have learned in recent hearings.

"Is there any degree of standard we’re espousing to schools across this state?" Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Hopkins, asked state Superintendent Molly Spearman on July 22. "The No. 1 question I get is, 'If a person tests positive in a classroom, what happens?'"

A month later, the response is essentially that it's a local decision, made with input from the state's public health agency on a case-by-case basis.

"There is no defined standard or threshold for schools closing a building or a classroom," Katie Nilges, the state education agency's legislative liaison, told senators last week. "Ultimately, the decision of whether a school or district may need to close down operations will rest with the leadership of that district."

But, she stressed, those decisions will be based on data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. And both DHEC and Spearman's agency have put out guidance on safety measures, including mask use and school bus operations.

So, what are they recommending? Here's a look at what we do know on safety protocols in South Carolina schools:

Who will be sent home, and when might whole classrooms close?

If a student or school employee tests positive, DHEC will work with the school to identify close contacts, defined as those who spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of the person. They must be sent home for 14 days from their last close encounter.

In classrooms with assigned seats spaced adequately apart — when it's determined social distancing was "reliably maintained," according to DHEC — the classroom can stay open, and everyone should be screened for fever and symptoms each morning for 14 days before going inside. Anyone who develops symptoms will be sent home.

But in classrooms where students couldn't maintain distance, all children and staff in it should be sent home to quarantine for 14 days. And the classroom should be closed for cleaning and disinfection before they return.

When is someone a close contact?

In classrooms where children are not six feet apart but separated by plexiglass shields that extend above and beyond a child's head, students "would probably not be considered" close contacts if they're also wearing masks, though that's not a hard rule, according to DHEC.

On the other hand, if children are sitting at tables separated by at least 6 feet, even if there are no barriers and no one's wearing masks, they can keep coming to school.

Teachers are considered close contacts if they've spent more than 15 minutes cumulatively near the infected student, throughout a school day, whether they're wearing masks or not.

Are there exceptions to close contacts being sent home?

Yes. Teachers and other school employees are considered "critical infrastructure," so guidelines allow them to continue working if it's necessary to keep the school running and they're not sick or otherwise showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

For the 14-day period, the worker is supposed to be extra vigilant about keeping six feet away from others and wearing masks, and stay at home whenever not in school. They're also supposed to monitor for symptoms and stay home if any develop.

However, teachers who test positive, even if they're asymptomatic, should not come to work.

The state's superintendent has mandated the wearing of face coverings on buses and in schools. Can teachers wear face shields instead of masks?

Sometimes, depending on the children being taught.

In classrooms where it's important for students to watch their teacher's mouth, a face shield is acceptable. Examples include teachers of young children learning to read, students learning English as a second language, and students who are deaf, said DHEC's Dr. Brannon Traxler, who's coordinating with Spearman's agency on guidelines. However, she said, they should first try to find masks with clear inserts, which she recognized as hard to find.

Otherwise, teachers can wear face shields in addition to masks if they want extra protection. But DHEC advises wearing plastic shields that come down from the forehead and extend past the chin instead of those worn like a necklace that are open at the top.

If the wearer is sitting, for example, "and someone standing on top of them coughs, it allows the droplets to fall down," Traxler said.

How will schools be notified, and what's the role of school nurses?

When a DHEC investigation into a positive test result reveals the patient is a student or employee of a school — or lives with one — DHEC will call the school nurse or principal to confirm potential close contacts.

If a school learns about a case first — before DHEC has had time to get test results and make calls — the nurse is supposed to call DHEC's regional office and help determine who else may be infected. DHEC says school nurses will not be responsible for contact tracing but will provide information on who to call.

How will parents know whether there's a case at their child's school?

DHEC has provided schools with three template letters — one to distribute when someone in the school was diagnosed with COVID-19 but not in their child's classroom, one for when a student or employee in their classroom tests positive but wasn't considered a close contact, and one for when their child must stay home.

The school, not DHEC, is responsible for sending those letters.

Earlier this month, Gov. Henry McMaster asked DHEC to publicly report COVID-19 cases of students and teachers, specifying the school and district. DHEC officials have said they're working on how to do that without violating people's privacy.

"We know it's a priority. It's a priority for the governor," Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director, told her board Aug. 13. "I believe we need to be transparent so people can make informed decisions. What that looks like, those are the details we need to iron out."

Is there anything that's required on a statewide level?

"There is one exception" to the lack of concrete parameters, Traxler told senators.

DHEC added COVID-19 to the state-required "exclusion list," which tells parents when they must keep their children home from school and child care. The updated brochure, handed out annually to parents, says children who have tested positive for the virus or are showing COVID-19 symptoms must stay home until they have had no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine, such as aspirin, and it's been at least 10 days since their symptoms first appeared.

"The most important information, I think, is for families to know that we've got to work together on this and truly, if your child is running a fever, has a cough, headache, chills, they need to be kept at home," Spearman said while visiting a North Charleston elementary school last week. "We have to be extra, extra careful, and it's more important than ever that families help us with this during this school year."

Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.