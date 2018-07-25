The audio recording between then-candidate Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen in September 2016 has sparked a mystery:
What are those two references to Charleston before they discuss buying a Playboy model's story?
CNN's disclosure of one of the tapes late Tuesday begins with what seems to be a separate phone conversation before Trump, then just a presidential candidate, begins talking to Cohen.
That's when the name Charleston pops up but with no context.
Trump says, "I think it's probably better to do the Charleston thing, just this time."
Full audio: Presidential candidate Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording "https://t.co/YmC0QuDqTx pic.twitter.com/fBbq7r1Lq9— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 25, 2018
Before that mention of Charleston, Trump tells the person on the other end of the phone that, "it's so false what they're saying, it's such (expletive)."
Afterwards he says, "In two weeks, it's fine. I think right now it's better."
Later in the recording, Cohen says to Trump, "told you about Charleston," before moving on to other issues.
Hey @MichaelCohen212, what’s the “Charleston thing”? You can DM the answer.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 25, 2018
Several sources involved with Trump's South Carolina campaign from 2016 could not offer any clarifying information Wednesday, with some saying they didn't know what the Charleston mention was referring to and others saying they had signed non-disclosure agreements.
Cohen did not respond to questions about the conversation.
The Charleston reference could be about any of the other Charlestons around the country, including West Virginia, where Trump had held a rally with coal miners six months earlier.
But if it is about South Carolina, two possible contenders stand out:
- Fundraiser
- In mid-September, Trump's campaign decided to move a fundraiser for later that month from Charleston to the Charlotte area.
- Business
- D B Pace Acquistion, a company owned by Trump, gained control of a shuttered North Charleston manufacturer in January 2016, purchasing the former Titan Atlas building and 6-acre property for more than $3.6 million at a foreclosure sale. Cohen was involved in a lawsuit filed against the company a few months later because leaks in the roof allegedly destroyed construction products.
- In September 2016 President Trump’s company that owned the North Charleston property, DB Pace Acquisition, was also seeking an environmental liability agreement with the state. Cohen played a role in both the ongoing lawsuit, and the environmental waiver application.
In 2018, Trump’s company sold the Pace Street building to a company set up by West Ashley resident Jeremy Blackburn, for $4.1 million. Blackburn was manager of the failed redevelopment of the Charleston Naval Hospital – a project in which Donald Trump Jr. held a 10 percent stake.
But there is no clear explanation of what the Charleston reference is.
On the rest of the recording Cohen and Trump reportedly discuss buying the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story detailing an alleged affair she had with Trump years earlier and long before he became a presidential candidate.
Trump has denied having the affair.
David Slade contributed.