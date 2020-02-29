Live updates: Voters go to the polls for the SC 2020 Democratic presidential primary

Seven 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are on the South Carolina ballot but only one will win the South's first primary.
Here are live updates from primary day in South Carolina:
First votes by the ocean
At 7:11 a.m., Mary English walked out of the polling site as the first person here to cast a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, the closest precinct to the Atlantic Ocean.
She would not say who she voted for, but she said the 2020 election is “extremely important.”
“I can tell you this, I did not vote for progressives. I am trying to stay very moderate because I think that’s the only way,” English said.
She said she wanted to vote when polls opened not only out of convenience for the rest of her day but to make sure President Donald Trump is “smartly opposed” come November.
“Because he’s not my president,” she said.
In the corner of the parking lot at Sunrise Presbyterian was a bundled up Catherine Carter. As the Democratic Party’s precinct captain for Sullivan’s Island, she had set up a small table some 200 feet away from the polling site to meet her neighbors, say hi, and encourage them to volunteer for the party leading up to November.
The only problem?
“I’m stuck in the shade and can’t be in the warm spot of sun over there,” she said, laughing.
Electioneering rules bar her from being within 200 feet of the voting site, so now she was waiting for the sun to reach her.
But she noted she had come prepared in her coat, hat, scarf and gloves.
“There’s going to be New Democrats that aren’t in our system yet, so it’s important to be out here,” she said.
Asked if she had any luck yet she said, “Well, I had a guy say hi so I’m hoping he will be back when he’s done voting.” — Caitlin Byrd
'I became a citizen so I could vote'
At Isle of Palms City Hall, Samantha Stone was preparing to vote for the first time.
Stone, who came to the United States from Britain, said she began her citizenship application the day after Donald Trump was elected president.
“I became a citizen so I could vote,” the Isle of Palms resident said.
Unzipping her hoodie to show the “FU45” shirt she wore underneath, Stone called Trump “a danger to the world.”
She said she went back and forth a lot about who to vote for in this primary, but ultimately decided to go with Bernie Sanders because she felt like his ideas were powerful.
Plus, her eldest son likes Sanders and she said she trusts her son’s judgment.
“Everyone is saying Biden can beat Trump. Biden this, Biden that. But that’s what’s wrong with politics. Whatever happened to just voting for the person?” — Caitlin Byrd
Trouble starting new voting machines
A polling place in Forest Acres near Columbia had an issue with starting its machines, which are new this year.
A few voters at the Satchel Ford Elementary School used paper ballots before poll workers got one machine running.
The district is only about 25 percent Democratic, based on past primaries, so there were no long lines to vote, poll worker Don Klos said.
Overall, Richland County had few early voting issues, interim election county director Terry Graham said.
Similar to Satchel Ford, some poll workers are using the machines for the first time and need assistance, he said. — Mike Fitts
In Mount Pleasant, split support and a Gabbard protest vote
In Mount Pleasant, voters steadily trickled in and out of the National Guard Armory.
“There’s never going to be a wait to vote in the Democratic primary in Mount Pleasant,” Brian Scholtens said.
He voted for former Vice President Joe Biden, who he felt was the most ready to be president. Many voters praised Biden’s experience and felt he was the most pragmatic choice to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November.
Every candidate had at least one supporter.
One man voted for Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has lagged in S.C. polls, and said he was a Republican “crossing over” in order to make a protest vote.
Marsha German voted for billionaire activist Tom Steyer and said she appreciated that he was less negative than the other candidates.
A few voters were frustrated that they couldn’t write-in Michael Bloomberg, who was not on the ballot.
“I wish that I could blend all of the candidates together,” said Lawrence Courtney. He voted for Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, saying he was the smartest guy in the room.
Courtney, like several other voters, didn’t necessarily think their choice could win. They described a struggle between voting with their heads and voting with their hearts.
Denise Mctighe voted for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but she’s not sure the country is ready for a woman president.
Her friend, Suzie Hardwick, voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the national Democratic front-runner. “We don’t want that other guy,” she said, referring to Trump. — Fleming Smith