Lindsey Graham wins SC GOP primary, will face Democrat Jaime Harrison in November

COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham comfortably beat back three Republican primary challengers Tuesday to secure renomination, setting up what is expected to be an unusually competitive and expensive general election contest against Democrat Jaime Harrison.

The Associated Press declared Graham the winner shortly after polls closed based on his commanding lead in preliminary results.

Unlike Graham's last reelection bid, when conservative backlash forced him to campaign aggressively to keep his seat, this year's primary was a relatively bloodless affair, as President Donald Trump's support of his close Senate ally minimized any intra-party uprising.

None of Graham's challengers were able to generate the type of resources or attention typically needed to topple a universally-known incumbent.

Two of them, retired businessman Michael LaPierre and attorney Duke Buckner, hit Graham from his right flank, suggesting his vocal support of Trump is merely cover for some of his more moderate policy positions on issues like immigration.

The third candidate, marine engineer Joe Reynolds, on the other hand, argued that Graham had prioritized his relationship with Trump over helping South Carolina.

But Graham touted endorsements from an array of Republican elected officials in South Carolina, as well as from high-profile organizations that oppose abortion and support gun rights and businesses. His campaign described him as "a conservative leader who gets stuff done."

Harrison, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, did not face any primary opposition and is expected to pose a more substantial threat to Graham than previous Democratic nominees in the Republican-dominated state.

After raising almost $20 million for his bid so far — not far off from Graham's $22 million — Harrison has already begun airing television ads across the state as he begins introducing himself to many South Carolina voters for the first time.

An Orangeburg native, Harrison has focused on his biography in the early stages of the race, describing a rise from poverty to attending Yale University and then on to the highest echelons of Democratic politics.

He has criticized Graham for transforming from a Trump critic during the 2016 race to one of the president's most reliable congressional allies.

"After Lindsey’s 25 years in Washington, the people of this state are ready for a change," Harrison said in a statement after Graham's primary victory.

"Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in South Carolina know that the principled, statesman Lindsey Graham of the past has been replaced with a person more focused on political games than on fixing the longstanding issues plaguing our state," he added.

Graham has countered that his close relationship with the president gives him influence on issues that South Carolina, a historically conservative state, cares about. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham has helped confirm a flood of conservative judicial nominees during Trump's tenure.

Nonpartisan election forecasters once viewed South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat as a safe Republican hold, but they recently downgraded that prediction to "likely" Republican based largely on Harrison's formidable fundraising.