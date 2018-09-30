U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham doubled down on his defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh Sunday, saying critics will not stop his crusade to get the president's Supreme Court nominee confirmed to the nation's highest court.
Though the South Carolina Republican appeared somewhat weary after making repeated media appearances since the dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last Thursday, Graham made it clear that he's not done fighting.
"I got this job from the men and women of South Carolina. I'm not going to shut up," Graham said on ABC's "This Week."
Graham has been a steadfast Kavanaugh supporter since his nomination was announced.
But on Thursday, Graham became the judge's most vocal champion when he exploded in anger at Democrats when it was his turn to question Kavanaugh.
In his diatribe, Graham called the current confirmation process "the most despicable thing" he's seen since his time in politics.
Graham's speech came hours after he heard from Christine Blasey Ford, who spoke for the first time publicly about her allegations of being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school. In her testimony, Ford said that she was "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.
In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity following the hearing, Graham said Ford has a problem.
When asked about that characterization Sunday, Graham stood by his comment.
"I don't assume that he's guilty and he’s got to prove to me he’s not. This is a very serious accusation, 36 years ago — to me, she — she was troubled by something. But when it comes to Brett Kavanaugh, he emphatically denied it," Graham said.
During his televised interview Sunday, Graham also pushed back on criticism that Kavanaugh was too angry during his testimony.
"I'm offended by the fact that anybody would hold it against Brett Kavanaugh to be upset by the way he was treated," Graham told George Stephanopoulos.
Graham later added in the interview, "The temperament I saw was a man who was innocent, who was rightly offended by being destroyed for a political purpose."
Graham said he would be calling for an investigation into this confirmation process so that something like this does not happen again.