Lindsey Graham to propose compromise on unemployment benefits during pandemic

COLUMBIA — Amid stalled congressional negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he is going to offer a compromise proposal on unemployment benefits in an attempt to break the stalemate between Democrats and Republicans.

Graham, R-S.C., said his planned amendment to the stimulus package would allow people who have been forced into unemployment by the coronavirus pandemic to receive up to 100 percent of their previous wages in weekly government-funded benefits.

That number would be higher than the 70 percent wage replacement that the Trump administration recently proposed, but lower than the $600 flat weekly rate that Democrats want to extend from the previous relief package after it expired last week.

The $600 federal supplement, on top of the maximum state-level unemployment benefits of $326 in South Carolina, meant that some people were making more money during unemployment than they were at work.

"I don't mind federal supplements continuing, as a matter of fact, I want them to, but the ceiling should be your actual wages," Graham said during a news conference. "This is a national emergency, but if you go over 100 percent of wages, you're really disincentivizing work at a time when people are ready to open up their businesses."

Graham's effort may still find a hostile audience on Capitol Hill, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has expressed little willingness to drop from the $600 figure and some of Graham's Republican colleagues have indicated opposition to spending much more on aid that has already cost trillions of dollars.

"I don't know how many Republicans will go there," Graham said. "I'm hoping Democrats will say, 'That's reasonable.' "

The idea could also run into logistical problems.

Using a percentage of wages to determine the federal supplement presents substantial complications for state workforce agencies tasked with administering the program. It could be especially complex for workers who do not have stable wages, like gig workers, self-employed people or contractors.

In a memo last month, the National Association of State Workforce Agencies, which includes S.C.'s Department of Employment and Workforce, warned Congress that it could take months for them to implement such a policy — time that thousands of unemployed residents cannot afford to wait as they stare down rent payments and other bills.

That would defeat some of the primary reasons for extending the benefits: to stave off defaults, evictions and personal bankruptcies, and to keep consumer spending up in the a#relready battered economy.

Graham largely dismissed those concerns, saying he would give workforce agencies 30 to 45 days to figure out how to implement it without offering much detail on what would fill the interim period.

"It's the 21st century. Enough already," Graham said. "When you go into the unemployment office, you've got to say, 'Here's my employer, here's how long I've been working and here's what I make.' All I'm saying is I want to replace your wages but not give you a pay raise."

Graham is not the first South Carolina lawmaker to try to find some middle ground.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders last week, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, suggested a "more localized approach" that would take into account the average wage for each state, as well as the trend in new coronavirus cases.

Cunningham also latched on to an idea first proposed by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to provide newly re-employed workers with a temporary $450 weekly bonus in order to incentivize people to return to work if jobs are available.

For now, congressional negotiators are still at an impasse and thousands of South Carolinians will begin to feel increasing financial pain as soon as this week.