Lindsey Graham to face 3 little-known GOP primary challengers for 2020 reelection

COLUMBIA — As U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham seeks a fourth term, the senior South Carolina Republican will need to overcome a gaggle of little-known GOP primary challengers before facing Democrat Jaime Harrison in November.

Three Republicans filed to appear alongside Graham on the June primary ballot ahead of Monday's filing deadline — Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds — down from the six that Graham defeated in 2014.

Graham enters the race with the valuable backing of President Donald Trump, as well as all of the most prominent Republican elected officials in South Carolina. Vice President Mike Pence helped Graham kick off his reelection bid last year with rallies in Myrtle Beach and Greenville, praising him as a reliable Trump ally.

Buckner is an attorney and former Walterboro city councilman.

In a tweet announcing he filed to run, Buckner argued Graham "no longer represents our conservative values and beliefs."

He cited Graham's 2017 comments that there would be "holy hell to pay" if Trump fired then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his support for "red flag" laws that allow courts to temporarily restrict access to guns for people deemed a threat and his votes to confirm two of President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominees.

Lapierre is a retired corporate executive from Pickens who once had a brief stint playing minor league baseball. He similarly argues that Graham has "drifted from being a true and consistent conservative Republican."

Reynolds is a Merchant Marine chief engineer from Charleston. Unlike most of Graham's GOP challengers over the years, Reynolds is not running from Graham's right flank, instead arguing more broadly that long-time incumbents have led to congressional gridlock and new lawmakers are needed to "get things done."

Harrison, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, will face no opponents for the Democratic nomination after an earlier candidate, Gloria Tinubu, dropped out and endorsed him.

Two Libertarians and one Constitution Party candidate also filed to seek the seat, a potential boon to Harrison if they siphon any votes away from Graham. The Libertarian Party candidates are Keenan Wallace Dunham and David Weikle, and the Constitution Party candidate is Bill Bledsoe.