Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.