When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked Sunday about the impact Hurricane Florence was having in South Carolina, the state's senior senator cited flooding concerns.
Specifically, he said he feared it would take years for Williamsburg County to recover.
The only problem?
Williamsburg County officials say it isn't flooding.
"There was no major flooding reported to our Emergency Operations Center, just Lindsey Graham's reporting of flooding," the county's public information officer Jeff Singleton told The Post and Courier Sunday afternoon.
Graham appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday morning, where he was asked first about the impact Hurricane Florence was having on his home state.
"It has hit the same areas that (Hurricane) Matthew hit two years ago and the water from North Carolina eventually makes its way to South Carolina," Graham told host John Dickerson.
"But the people who were flooded out two years ago are going to get flooded out again," he continued. "And I don't know how these communities make it, quite frankly, like Williamsburg County, it's just going to be years to recover."
Singleton, who was working out of Williamsburg County's Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, said he was surprised to hear the senator's assessment.
"Really, flooding is not a major issue in Williamsburg County right now. Comparing it to the flood of 2015 or Hurricane Matthew, it's nowhere near that," Singleton said.
Asked for clarification, Graham's office said the Seneca Republican was speaking more generally.
"In the first sentence, he's talking about the town of Nichols, which he visited after Hurricane Matthew. They are scared about severe flooding and the future of the town again," Graham's spokesman Kevin Bishop said in an email Sunday.
In his comment specifically about Williamsburg County, Bishop said Graham was referring to the struggles in the years that followed after Hurricane Matthew, such as when the regional hospital in the county had to close and be relocated due to flooding.
"We certainly hope the damage is not what it was from Hurricane Matthew," Bishop said. "But there are concerns again about river flooding as the rain comes down from North Carolina and other parts of South Carolina toward the ocean. Some of these places are still recovering from two years ago."
Graham in the Sunday interview also praised state and federal response to the storm, saying Gov. Henry McMaster "did a good job" in urging residents to evacuate. He also said President Trump has called him several times asking if the state has what it needs.
Asked if people listened to the governor when he told them to evacuate, Graham admitted some did not.
"So I’m pleased with the federal and state response, but it’s really up to individuals to sometimes use good judgment," he said. "And, unfortunately, some people have not used good judgment."
"If you live near water, you should have left a long time ago," Graham said. "The rivers are the most dangerous thing now."