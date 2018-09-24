Senate Supreme Court
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, right, questions President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says the furor surrounding sexual harassment claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a "total collapse of the traditional confirmation process."

Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are scheduled to testify at a hearing Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh has denied her allegations that he assaulted her at a party when they were in high school. He's also denied new accusations by a woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale.

Graham, who is a member of the Judiciary committee, tweeted Monday that there are "no boundaries" when it comes to stopping President Donald Trump.

Graham called the accusations a "game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination."

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton also criticized the accusations, saying Democrats "are engaged in a campaign of delay and character assassination against Judge Kavanaugh." Cotton is not on the Judiciary panel.

