WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says the furor surrounding sexual harassment claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a "total collapse of the traditional confirmation process."
Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are scheduled to testify at a hearing Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Kavanaugh has denied her allegations that he assaulted her at a party when they were in high school. He's also denied new accusations by a woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale.
Graham, who is a member of the Judiciary committee, tweeted Monday that there are "no boundaries" when it comes to stopping President Donald Trump.
Graham called the accusations a "game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination."
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton also criticized the accusations, saying Democrats "are engaged in a campaign of delay and character assassination against Judge Kavanaugh." Cotton is not on the Judiciary panel.