U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham rejected Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' stance that prison inmates should be allowed to vote, saying it would allow killers like Emanuel AME Church murderer Dylann Roof to take part.
"Go tell the people of Charleston that you think this man needs to have a voice about the future of South Carolina, that this man should have a say about who should be president of the United States," Graham, R-S.C., told reporters in Charleston Tuesday.
He went on to say that Roof, who is facing the death penalty for murdering nine Emanuel worshippers in June 2015, and surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be eliminated from having any say in public office picks.
"When you do what he did and what other people have done, like the Boston bomber, you deserve not only to be punished but to be disenfranchised," Graham continued.
Three people were killed in the 2013 Boston bombing while hundreds were injured.
Sanders, the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, discussed the position on CNN Monday night as part of a town hall forum featuring some of the Democrats seeking the White House.
Responding to a question, Sanders said he felt offenders should be punished for their crimes, but that an incarceration penalty should not mean the taking away of the right to vote.
"I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy,” he said. “Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away and you say, ‘That guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Well, that person did that. Not going to let that person vote,’ you’re running down a slippery slope. So, I believe that people who commit crimes, they pay the price.”
Sanders also said “When they get out of jail, I believe they certainly should have the right the vote, but I do believe that even if they are in jail, they’re paying their price to society, but that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”
State laws currently vary as far as when former convicts regain their right to vote. In South Carolina, they may vote as soon as they complete their prison term and any subsequent probation or parole.
Graham said he found it offensive that someone in a cell facing the death penalty might be allowed to participate in picking state, local or national leaders.
"I like Bernie personally but this is the most extreme position I've heard come from anybody running for president in quite a while," he said.
Roof is on the federal death row at Terre Haute Federal Prison in Indiana.