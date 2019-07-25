COLUMBIA — As he ramps up his 2020 reelection bid, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham rolled out a sweeping statewide leadership team Thursday featuring top officials in all of South Carolina's 46 counties and a total of 117 Republican leaders and activists.
The announcement amounts to another show of force to any potential GOP primary challengers that the Seneca Republican has already got the party's nomination effectively locked up again and is looking ahead to the general election.
“The strong support reinforces and reinvigorates our efforts to advance our shared South Carolina values, grow the economy, confirm conservative judges who uphold the rule of law, and secure our borders," Graham said.
Before Thursday, Graham had already drawn the endorsements of all Republican statewide and congressional elected officials in South Carolina, plus — perhaps even more importantly — the full-throated support of the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence came to Myrtle Beach and Greenville earlier this year to help Graham kickoff his reelection campaign.
His new leadership team includes both South Carolina national committee members, Cindy Costa and Glenn McCall.
In several crucial GOP strongholds county Republican chairmen are also throwing their support behind Graham, including Nate Leupp in Greenville County and Craig Caldwell in Lexington County.
The list also includes several former state GOP chairmen — Matt Moore, Karen Floyd, Katon Dawson and Barry Wynn. With Gov. Henry McMaster's earlier endorsement, Graham now has the support of every former leader of the state party dating as far back as 1991 with the exception of Chad Connelly, who is prevented from endorsing because he leads a nonprofit organization. Connelly's wife, Dana, is on the list.
Graham's campaign is also particularly focused on bolstering Republicans in the Lowcountry as he looks to aid in their efforts to take back the 1st Congressional District. Eighteen members of the leadership team are from Charleston and Beaufort counties, an all-important 2020 battleground in the state.
The early and aggressive building of support by Graham's campaign is designed to head off any repeat of 2014, when he faced a gaggle of chippy primary opponents that sought draw him into a protracted battle. Even then, when his stock among conservative activists was lower, he ended up garnering 56 percent of the primary vote and avoided a runoff.
This time, one of his 2014 primary opponents — Benjamin Dunn of Richland County — is on Graham's leadership team.
Several little-known Republican candidates have announced intent to run against Graham this time around but none are expected to pose any credible threat to the incumbent.
Ever since Graham's viral tirade in the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September, his once-rocky relationship with conservative activists in his home state has grown drastically warmer. His role as one of President Donald Trump's most prominent congressional allies has also boosted his standing among many Republican voters.
On the flip side, Graham's friendship with Trump has made him a top target of animosity from Democrats both in South Carolina and around the country.
Two Democrats so far have filed to run against Graham: former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison and economist Gloria Bromell Tinubu.
A well-connected Democratic operative, Harrison raised $1.5 million in his first full fundraising quarter in the race, a record haul for a Democratic Senate candidate in the historically Republican-controlled state.
Graham has set personal fundraising records himself, amassing one of the largest Senate war chests in the country with almost $6.5 million in the bank as he pursues his 4th term in office.
The full list of Graham's leadership team:
Melinda Gray, Abbeville
Bob Brookshire, Aiken
Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken
KT Ruthven, Aiken
Darryl Ables, Aiken
Councilman Andrew Siders, Aiken
Micky Scott, Allendale
Susan Aiken, Anderson
Rosanne Kinley, Anderson
Mary McAbee, Anderson
Kay Maxwell, Bamberg
Councilman Ben Kinlaw, Barnwell
Peggy Kinlaw, Barnwell
Mary Amonitti, Beaufort
Bonnie Canova, Beaufort
Beth Grace, Beaufort
Joanie Heyward, Beaufort
Former S.C. Superintendent of Education Barbara Nielson, Beaufort
Pat Stanton, Beaufort
James Wedgeworth, Beaufort
Sherri Zedd, Beaufort
Jim Davis, Berkeley
Terri Hallman, Berkeley
Doug Doster, Calhoun
Larry Jordan, Calhoun
Anne Badgeley, Charleston
Cindy Costa, Charleston
Kelvin Curtis, Charleston
Dr. Mark Hartley, Charleston
Joanne Jones, Charleston
Joann Knapp, Charleston
Larry Kobrovsky, Charleston
Cindy Mosteller, Charleston
Mason Sullivan, Charleston
Eddie Taylor, Charleston
Brenda Neal, Cherokee
Robin Reed, Cherokee
Former S.C. Rep. Greg Delleney, Chester
Drew Johnson, Chester
Sandra Stroman, Chester
Doug Rorie, Chesterfield
Richard Zuendt, Chesterfield
Moye Graham, Clarendon
Mary Ann Cannady, Colleton
JD Chaplin, Darlington
Mayor Mel Pennington, Darlington
Haywood Proctor, Dillon
Former S.C .Treasurer Converse Chellis, Dorchester
Former County Councilwoman Carroll Duncan, Dorchester
Richard Pendarvis, Edgefield
Randy Bright, Fairfield
Stephanie Rawlinson, Florence
Betty Dowling, Florence
Mike Page, Florence
Karol Anderson, Georgetown
Stephen Brown, Greenville
Linda Garner, Greenville
Chad Groover, Greenville
Warren Mowry, Greenville
Lisa Van Riper, Greenville
Mayor Knox White, Greenville
Suzette Jordan, Greenville
Nate Leupp, Greenville
Jo Ann Burroughs, Greenwood
Norma Curtis, Greenwood
Dickie Elliott, Hampton
Susan Chapman, Horry
Dreama Perdue, Horry
Cleo Steele, Horry
Duane Swygert, Jasper
Beth Ford, Kershaw
Beth Kelly, Kershaw
Sandy McGarry, Lancaster
Bob Ziembicki, Lancaster
Brenda Stewart, Laurens
Davis McClam, Lee
Craig Caldwell, Lexington
Dr. Kizzi Gibson, Lexington
Mayor Steve MacDougall, Lexington
Matt Moore, Lexington
Lisa Nine, Lexington
Emory Roberts, Lexington
Wilma Storey, Lexington
Rob Watts, Lexington
Jeanne Bassett, Marion
Councilman Verd Odom, Marlboro
Ruth Obermeyer, McCormick
Charm Altman, Newberry
Dana Connelly, Newberry
Former Congressman Gresham Barrett, Oconee
Darryl Broome, Oconee
Bill Jerome, Oconee
Harold Donnelly, Orangeburg
Ellen Mclellan, Pickens
Jeffery Willis, Pickens
Mary Jean Baxley, Richland
Katon Dawson, Richland
Tony Denny, Richland
Bill Dukes, Richland
Benjamin Dunn, Richland
Tyson Grinstead, Richland
Shell Suber, Richland
Eaddy Roe Willard, Richland
Brenda Bedenbaugh, Saluda
Former Councilwoman Karen Floyd, Spartanburg
Rep. Max Hyde, Spartanburg
Alexia Newman, Spartanburg
Former Rep. Doug Smith, Spartanburg
Barry Wynn, Spartanburg
Shery Smith, Sumter
Former Clerk of Court Freddie Gault, Union
Ida Martin, Williamsburg
Kathy Bigham, York
Rep. Bruce Bryant, York
Glenn McCall, York
Joe St. John, York
Sam Vetter, York