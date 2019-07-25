Pence Graham (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's 2020 reelection bid in Myrtle Beach on March 30, 2019. Jamie Lovegrove/Staff

 By Jamie Lovegrove jlovegrove@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — As he ramps up his 2020 reelection bid, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham rolled out a sweeping statewide leadership team Thursday featuring top officials in all of South Carolina's 46 counties and a total of 117 Republican leaders and activists.

The announcement amounts to another show of force to any potential GOP primary challengers that the Seneca Republican has already got the party's nomination effectively locked up again and is looking ahead to the general election.

“The strong support reinforces and reinvigorates our efforts to advance our shared South Carolina values, grow the economy, confirm conservative judges who uphold the rule of law, and secure our borders," Graham said.

Ahead of 2020 re-election, Lindsey Graham's challenge shifts from right to left

Before Thursday, Graham had already drawn the endorsements of all Republican statewide and congressional elected officials in South Carolina, plus — perhaps even more importantly — the full-throated support of the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence came to Myrtle Beach and Greenville earlier this year to help Graham kickoff his reelection campaign.

His new leadership team includes both South Carolina national committee members, Cindy Costa and Glenn McCall.

In several crucial GOP strongholds county Republican chairmen are also throwing their support behind Graham, including Nate Leupp in Greenville County and Craig Caldwell in Lexington County.

The list also includes several former state GOP chairmen — Matt Moore, Karen Floyd, Katon Dawson and Barry Wynn. With Gov. Henry McMaster's earlier endorsement, Graham now has the support of every former leader of the state party dating as far back as 1991 with the exception of Chad Connelly, who is prevented from endorsing because he leads a nonprofit organization. Connelly's wife, Dana, is on the list.

'Six more years:' VP Pence helps Lindsey Graham kick off 2020 reelection campaign in SC

Graham's campaign is also particularly focused on bolstering Republicans in the Lowcountry as he looks to aid in their efforts to take back the 1st Congressional District. Eighteen members of the leadership team are from Charleston and Beaufort counties, an all-important 2020 battleground in the state.

The early and aggressive building of support by Graham's campaign is designed to head off any repeat of 2014, when he faced a gaggle of chippy primary opponents that sought draw him into a protracted battle. Even then, when his stock among conservative activists was lower, he ended up garnering 56 percent of the primary vote and avoided a runoff.

This time, one of his 2014 primary opponents — Benjamin Dunn of Richland County — is on Graham's leadership team.

Several little-known Republican candidates have announced intent to run against Graham this time around but none are expected to pose any credible threat to the incumbent.

'Make Machine Guns Great Again,' says one of the SC Republicans challenging Lindsey Graham

Ever since Graham's viral tirade in the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September, his once-rocky relationship with conservative activists in his home state has grown drastically warmer. His role as one of President Donald Trump's most prominent congressional allies has also boosted his standing among many Republican voters.

On the flip side, Graham's friendship with Trump has made him a top target of animosity from Democrats both in South Carolina and around the country.

Two Democrats so far have filed to run against Graham: former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison and economist Gloria Bromell Tinubu.

A well-connected Democratic operative, Harrison raised $1.5 million in his first full fundraising quarter in the race, a record haul for a Democratic Senate candidate in the historically Republican-controlled state.

Graham has set personal fundraising records himself, amassing one of the largest Senate war chests in the country with almost $6.5 million in the bank as he pursues his 4th term in office.

The full list of Graham's leadership team:

Melinda Gray, Abbeville

Bob Brookshire, Aiken

Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken

KT Ruthven, Aiken

Darryl Ables, Aiken

Councilman Andrew Siders, Aiken

Micky Scott, Allendale

Susan Aiken, Anderson

Rosanne Kinley, Anderson

Mary McAbee, Anderson

Kay Maxwell, Bamberg

Councilman Ben Kinlaw, Barnwell

Peggy Kinlaw, Barnwell

Mary Amonitti, Beaufort

Bonnie Canova, Beaufort

Beth Grace, Beaufort

Joanie Heyward, Beaufort

Former S.C. Superintendent of Education Barbara Nielson, Beaufort

Pat Stanton, Beaufort

James Wedgeworth, Beaufort

Sherri Zedd, Beaufort

Jim Davis, Berkeley

Terri Hallman, Berkeley

Doug Doster, Calhoun

Larry Jordan, Calhoun

Anne Badgeley, Charleston

Cindy Costa, Charleston

Kelvin Curtis, Charleston

Dr. Mark Hartley, Charleston

Joanne Jones, Charleston

Joann Knapp, Charleston

Larry Kobrovsky, Charleston

Cindy Mosteller, Charleston

Mason Sullivan, Charleston

Eddie Taylor, Charleston

Brenda Neal, Cherokee

Robin Reed, Cherokee

Former S.C. Rep. Greg Delleney, Chester

Drew Johnson, Chester

Sandra Stroman, Chester

Doug Rorie, Chesterfield

Richard Zuendt, Chesterfield

Moye Graham, Clarendon

Mary Ann Cannady, Colleton

JD Chaplin, Darlington

Mayor Mel Pennington, Darlington

Haywood Proctor, Dillon

Former S.C .Treasurer Converse Chellis, Dorchester

Former County Councilwoman Carroll Duncan, Dorchester

Richard Pendarvis, Edgefield

Randy Bright, Fairfield

Stephanie Rawlinson, Florence

Betty Dowling, Florence

Mike Page, Florence

Karol Anderson, Georgetown

Stephen Brown, Greenville

Linda Garner, Greenville

Chad Groover, Greenville

Warren Mowry, Greenville

Lisa Van Riper, Greenville

Mayor Knox White, Greenville

Suzette Jordan, Greenville

Nate Leupp, Greenville

Jo Ann Burroughs, Greenwood

Norma Curtis, Greenwood

Dickie Elliott, Hampton

Susan Chapman, Horry

Dreama Perdue, Horry

Cleo Steele, Horry

Duane Swygert, Jasper

Beth Ford, Kershaw

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Beth Kelly, Kershaw

Sandy McGarry, Lancaster

Bob Ziembicki, Lancaster

Brenda Stewart, Laurens

Davis McClam, Lee

Craig Caldwell, Lexington

Dr. Kizzi Gibson, Lexington

Mayor Steve MacDougall, Lexington

Matt Moore, Lexington

Lisa Nine, Lexington

Emory Roberts, Lexington

Wilma Storey, Lexington

Rob Watts, Lexington

Jeanne Bassett, Marion

Councilman Verd Odom, Marlboro

Ruth Obermeyer, McCormick

Charm Altman, Newberry

Dana Connelly, Newberry

Former Congressman Gresham Barrett, Oconee

Darryl Broome, Oconee

Bill Jerome, Oconee

Harold Donnelly, Orangeburg

Ellen Mclellan, Pickens

Jeffery Willis, Pickens

Mary Jean Baxley, Richland

Katon Dawson, Richland

Tony Denny, Richland

Bill Dukes, Richland

Benjamin Dunn, Richland

Tyson Grinstead, Richland

Shell Suber, Richland

Eaddy Roe Willard, Richland

Brenda Bedenbaugh, Saluda

Former Councilwoman Karen Floyd, Spartanburg

Rep. Max Hyde, Spartanburg

Alexia Newman, Spartanburg

Former Rep. Doug Smith, Spartanburg

Barry Wynn, Spartanburg

Shery Smith, Sumter

Former Clerk of Court Freddie Gault, Union

Ida Martin, Williamsburg

Kathy Bigham, York

Rep. Bruce Bryant, York

Glenn McCall, York

Joe St. John, York

Sam Vetter, York

Follow Jamie Lovegrove on Twitter @jslovegrove.

Tags

Jamie Lovegrove is a political reporter covering the South Carolina Statehouse, congressional delegation and campaigns. He previously covered Texas politics in Washington for The Dallas Morning News and in Austin for the Texas Tribune.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.