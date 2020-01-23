COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham raised $3.9 million over the final three months of 2019 for his re-election campaign, notching yet another record-breaking fundraising quarter as he seeks to ward off the best-funded Democratic challenger of his career.

The massive haul, which represents the biggest single-quarter fundraising number in South Carolina history, means the incumbent Republican now has $10.3 million in his campaign war chest, more than any candidate has ever held in the state.

Graham's quarter bested the $3.5 million brought in over the same period by his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, whose early financial success has forced Graham to up his game as he pursues a fourth term in the Senate.

Scott Farmer, Graham's campaign manager, said he was "floored by the record-breaking support."

“South Carolinians are incredibly grateful that Senator Graham is leading the fight to confirm a record number of conservative judges, to keep the U.S. economy booming, and to keep Americans safe by defeating our enemies abroad," Farmer said.

“While Democrats rake in money from big unions, the Hollywood elite and out-of-state liberals, the people of South Carolina stand with Senator Graham,” he added.

Graham had the third best fundraising quarter of any Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, according to his campaign, behind only Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Fundraising reports from the end of 2019 are not required to be disclosed to the Federal Election Commission until Jan. 31, but both Graham and Harrison announced their totals in advance of that deadline.

The fourth quarter a year before an election is ordinarily one of the quieter periods for campaign fundraising. But both Graham and Harrison have seen a spike in interest for their campaigns given Graham's role as one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken defenders during the ongoing impeachment process.

Another Democrat seeking the party's nomination, Gloria Tinubu, recently dropped out of the race, setting up an all-but-certain general election between Graham and Harrison, a top Democratic National Committee official who previously served as South Carolina Democratic Party chairman.