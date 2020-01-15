COLUMBIA — Democrat Gloria Tinubu dropped out of South Carolina's 2020 U.S. Senate race Wednesday, clearing the path for Jaime Harrison to become the party's nominee against Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Tinubu threw her support behind Harrison during a news conference at the Statehouse.

“This is the most consequential election cycle of our lifetime, and we need candidates who will fight for those who have been left behind," Tinubu said. "Because of his own life story, Jaime understands the struggles millions of South Carolinians face and has the decency and character to be the kind of Senator we need at this critical time."

A former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, Harrison lay formidable claim to the Democratic nomination from the outset of the race by raising millions of dollars and drawing prominent endorsements from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, and the national Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Most recently, Harrison announced that he raised over $3.5 million in the final three months of 2019, a haul that broke Graham's own record for the best fundraising quarter by a political candidate in South Carolina history.

Tinubu, a former economics professor, had run unsuccessfully for U.S. House twice in South Carolina and served one term in the Georgia state Legislature. She was also the running mate of Charleston businessman Phil Noble in the 2018 Democratic primary for S.C. governor.

S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said Tinubu's decision shows the party is united in their efforts to unseat Graham.

No other Democrats are known to be actively pursuing the Senate seat at this time. Candidate filing to appear on the S.C. ballot closes at the end of March.

Several little-known Republican candidates have filed federal paperwork to run against Graham, but none are expected to pose a significant threat to the incumbent, who has broad support from the S.C. GOP establishment.

Graham is pursuing his 4th term in the Senate. Despite Harrison's strong fundraising, most nonpartisan election analysts continue to rate the race as a safe Republican hold. No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in South Carolina since 1998.