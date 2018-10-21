U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he never planned on campaigning like this for his fellow Republicans, but even he couldn't hide his smile Sunday evening when congressional candidate Katie Arrington introduced him as "the voice of the Republican Party" to a screaming crowd at her campaign rally.
When the applause died down inside North Charleston's Crowne Plaza Hotel, Graham cracked a joke about term limits and Strom Thurmond, the third-longest serving U.S. senator. Then he turned serious.
"I'm glad to be home, and we're going to talk about two things: Katie," Graham said, pausing for effect, "and Kavanaugh."
The nearly 300 people in attendance erupted, clapping and hollering in support.
Graham reminded Republicans of the recent and contentious Supreme Court nomination fight over Brett Kavanaugh. He's also reminding them of his role in it.
To Republicans like Linda Willis, Graham is their newfound political hero.
His fiery 5-minute speech in defense of Kavanaugh last month was not only about taking a stand for the president's nominee in the wake of sexual assault allegations from his high school days, but turned out to be the rallying cry the GOP needed to get out and vote.
"He's got the Republicans all stirred up again. I think that day he may have saved the Republican Party," the 74-year-old Daniel Island resident said, holding her gold purse that she recently adorned with a Katie Arrington for Congress bumper sticker.
Graham admits he is trying to use his newfound Republican star power to help GOP candidates like Arrington get elected in the November midterms.
On Monday, Graham will head to Hilton Head Island where he will speak to Republican Party and a realtors group. He said he will then go back home to Seneca to spend time with family, before flying out Thursday.
"And then I'm going to be gone until I think Sunday before the election," Graham said.
According to the Republican National Committee, his upcoming travels will take him to 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
It's an ask that came from the very top.
"President Trump has enlisted Sen. Graham, a key ally in confirming Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, to go on the road for Republican candidates," RNC Chairwoman McDaniel said in a press release.
Graham said he's never felt better about Republican odds. He credits that to the Kavanaugh hearings.
"I think keeping the House in Republican hands is possible now. Two weeks ago, maybe not so much. And I think we'll pick up several Senate seats," Graham told the media after the event.
Arrington, who is running in a competitive 1st Congressional District race against Democrat Joe Cunningham to represent the Lowcountry in Washington, urged her supporters Sunday to remember Kavanaugh when they vote.
"If we do not band together, it will crumble. Imagine: Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House and Maxine Waters as committee chair," she said, prompting boos from the crowd. She said Democrats, if elected, will work to find ways to impeach Trump and Kavanaugh.
"We have got better things to do. The world is in crisis and we need to be the strong hand," she said, as the crowd cheered.
Graham said he doesn't expect Trump to campaign in South Carolina anytime soon, but said Republicans in Washington will be watching what happens here in U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford's congressional district.
"Katie is the real race that we're all focused on. All of them matter, but we really need to get her over the line," Graham said.