U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham exploded in a rant of outrage at the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings just moments ago, attacking his Democratic colleagues and a process he said has worked to destroy the judge's reputation.

"You're looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town, at the wrong time my friend," an angry Graham told Kavanaugh during his assigned moment of questioning.

"Would you say you've been through hell?" Graham added.

"I've been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh responds.

During his allotted time, Graham asked Kavanaugh if he were a gang rapists or even a Bill Cosby in high school. He went on to blast the line of questioning Kavanaugh has faced, saying it would stain the country for decades to come and prevent good people from serving.

"I hope the American people will see through this charade," Graham said, calling the afternoon the "most despicable thing" he's ever seen in politics.

"This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics," he added. "And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t do what you’ve done to this guy."

Graham's comments came seven hours after the day began with the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Christine Blasey Ford discuss in detail her her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while both were in high school in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

Graham went on to threaten Democrats as well, saying he was fair to Democratic nominees to the court and that goodwill is forgotten.

"If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us," he said speaking to Democrats on the committee.

"What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You've said that, not me," Graham said, shouting to Democrats.

Turning back to Kavanaugh, Graham continued, "You've got nothing to apologize for. When you see Sotomayer and Kagan, tell them Lindsey say hello because I would never do to them what they've done to you."

Graham's outburst drew praise from the White House.

"@LindseyGrahamSC has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him," said press spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.