U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham can thank the "Kavanaugh bump."
The South Carolina Republican got a popularity boost in his home state of South Carolina following his fiery defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a new poll has found.
Results from a Winthrop University poll released Thursday morning show Graham's approval rating surged a significant 21 points among Republicans and those who lean Republican in the Palmetto State.
The poll surveyed 674 adult South Carolina residents via landlines and cellphones from Oct. 20-28, or nearly a month after Graham exploded in anger at the Kavanaugh hearing. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percent.
Graham's approval rating among the GOP in South Carolina is now riding at 72 percent, compared where it was in April at 51 percent.
That's potentially a win for Graham and for the Republican candidates he's campaigning for ahead of the midterm elections, such as Katie Arrington in the state's 1st Congressional District race and incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, in the 5th Congressional District.
On his nationwide GOP tour to get more Republicans into elected office, Graham's go-to lines on the trail have been tied to the Kavanaugh hearings, where President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick faced a sexual assault allegation that dated back to his high school days.
The crowd at a rally for Arrington last month erupted in applause when Graham relived his defense of Kavanaugh and said of his actions, "I wanted them to know not how I felt, but how you felt."
"Lindsey Graham's numbers among Republicans have started to shoot up the more he has become a pit bull for President Trump," Winthrop political scientist Scott Huffmon told The Post and Courier.
Overall, Trump has a 44 percent approval rating in South Carolina, but his support among Republicans remains high. His 83 percent approval rate among the GOP, and it continues to climb. Meanwhile, about half of South Carolina residents polled said they disapprove of the job the 45th president is doing, while 41 percent told pollsters they disapprove of Graham.
Huffmon said the reason for Graham's rising approval rate among conservatives back home is clear: The survey shows the state's GOP base is rewarding Graham specifically for Kavanaugh.
Half of Winthrop Poll respondents said they approved of Kavanaugh's nomination, compared to 39 percent who disapproved.
But among the state's GOP base, Huffmon noted that three out of four respondents who supported Kavanaugh also said they approved of Graham.
What Graham does with that support at this time is harder to pin down.
Given Attorney General Jeff Sessions' strained public relationship with the president, many political watchers have wondered whether Trump was considering Graham, a frequent golfing buddy of his, for the Justice Department job.
"It depends on which possibility you want to think of: Either he is auditioning for a starring role in the Trump cabinet or is shoring up his bets and making himself safer from being primaried in 2020," Huffmon continued. "Both of those are served by what he's doing."
Graham has denied having any interest in moving out of the U.S. Senate, though.
In an interview last month, Graham confirmed Trump has asked him whether he wanted to be Attorney General.
"No, I wouldn't give this up for anything," Graham said he replied.
Graham is, however, quite public about his desire to become the next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee if U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, decides to step down from that post.
Among all South Carolinians, though, the needle hasn't moved much for Graham despite his newfound fame among conservatives.
The survey found Graham's overall approval rating is hovering around 49 percent, compared to his April standing of 45 percent.
Among those who identify as Republicans or those who lean Republican, only 20 percent disapprove of the job Graham is doing now compared to the 46 percent who were shaking their heads at him in April.
But Graham is still not as popular as the state's junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, even though he's starting to get closer.
Scott's overall approval rating in South Carolina was 55 percent. Among the GOP, Scott holds a 76 percent approval rating.