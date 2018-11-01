Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers questions from reporters at the end of the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegations against the high court nominee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)