Lindsey Graham doesn't mind cussing into a live microphone. He's not going to change

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is a Washington quote machine. Thousands of words a week.

But if there's a microphone on, he isn't shy about cussing either.

Follow him long enough and you'll see Graham is among D.C.'s most prolific bomb-droppers.

His vocabulary swings from PG-13 to sometimes R.

In 2015, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was a “jackass.”

Last week at The Citadel, Islamic radicals were “bastards.”

Last month in Vanity Fair, the conspiracy group QAnon was “bat(expletive) crazy.”

He does like the s-word. Like the time on CNN in June 2018 when he defended his defense of the president.

“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a (expletive),” Graham said on live TV to anchor Kate Bolduan.

Because CNN is pay cable and not public broadcast, no one got zinged by the Federal Communications Commission.

Graham escalated his use of the s-word in February — again in defending Trump. The setting was the president's rally in North Charleston on the eve of the Democrats' presidential primary.

"Thank you, more than anything else, for putting up with the never-ending bull(expletive) you have to go through," Graham told Trump and an exuberant crowd of close to 13,000.

The mother of all curse words has surfaced, too.

During a live broadcast of a committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr on the Mueller report, Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary, quoted verbatim an FBI's agent's negative text about the president: "Trump is a (expletive) idiot."

"Sorry to the kids out there," Graham followed up.

These are just some samplings, and by no means his only utterances.

Graham, who hails from the Bible Belt Upstate town of Central, near Clemson, said he's rarely been called out on his relaxed use of language, but said his curses are by design, most of the time.

"You do it for effect," he told Palmetto Politics. "You know, I'm not an overly edgy person, I don't think. But when you're trying to make a point, the adjectives you use can determine how you feel more than the rest of the sentence.

"It's not a great quality," he continued. "I'm not encouraging people to do that in their interactions. But I'm in a business of emotion. I'm in a political business. I'm not encouraging people to cuss in their business and daily lives, but I have found, particularly in the world that exists today, in the adversarial nature of everything, that sometimes you just have to be aggressive."

Graham pointed to his upbringing in his parents’ bar and pool hall and life around the military as influences, as well.

The language inside the tavern was strong, he said, from the patrons to his father, an Army Air Corps veteran who was stationed in New Guinea during World War II.

“It fits in with growing up in a bar,” Graham said of his language. “It doesn’t fit in with the Sunday ... but it fits in Monday through Saturday.”

But it doesn’t fit with every crowd.

During a Pints and Politics event last year held by The Post and Courier, Graham was talking about the tough political hurdles that need to be overcome for a nominee to make it to the federal bench. It was a casual event where he spoke for about an hour.

But his mouth went too far, according to one attendee.

“Who wants to be judge with all this (expletive) going on?” Graham said.

“Can you stop swearing, please?” a woman in the audience interjected.

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Graham said apologizing. “You’re right, I’m wrong,” he added.

Graham, who faces three live televised debates in the coming weeks with Democratic rival Jaime Harrison, said he sees no reason to change his verbal deliveries, but that he does understand there are times for restraint.

“If you just cuss all the time, people tune you out,” he said.

He also said he realizes that sometimes unintended ears might be listening.

“I urge all children not to cuss," he said near the end of a cuss-free interview. "Don’t let me be your role model in that regard.”