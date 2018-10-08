You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
Lindsey Graham declared victory after Kavanaugh vote. The next day, he played a round of golf with the president.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., spent the last stretch of a monumental weekend for Republicans playing golf on Sunday with President Donald Trump.
The two Republicans, who were political rivals in the 2016 presidential primary, teed off together one day after the Senate in a narrow 50-48 vote on Saturday confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the country's next Supreme Court justice.
The near party-line vote came amid public outcry following Christine Blasey Ford's emotional testimony, in which she was questioned under oath about her allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her while they were both in high school.
Graham has been an ardent and vocal defender of Kavanaugh since Trump named him his Supreme Court nominee. And on Saturday, Graham took a note from Trump's playbook and took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the vote, which has now solidified a conservative majority on the nation's highest court.
Sharing old photo of himself alongside Kavanaugh with the word "CONFIRMED" imposed over the image in yellow text, Graham tweeted at 4:01 p.m. Saturday: "I’m not tired of winning….....Victory!"
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday? Sign up for free.
Graham continued the victory lap, telling NBC News following the vote that Kavanaugh was the one who was mistreated by the Senate — not Ford, Kavanaugh's accuser.
"I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh," Graham told NBC News.
Reached Sunday for additional comment or clarification about his remarks, Graham's office confirmed that Graham was not misquoted by the network.
Graham went on to tell NBC News in the same interview that Ford was "the victim of a process."
In the past week Lowcountry voters have literally displayed their displeasure with Graham's stance on Kavanaugh. A large blue banner with the words "Lindsey Sham" appeared on a fence along downtown Charleston's Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown.
But Republicans have said this vote could be the rallying cry they needed ahead of the midterm elections. Even Graham, who does not normally hit the campaign trail for others, told Fox News Sunday that he plans to get out there to secure the GOP vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
"I've never campaigned against a colleague in my life. That's about to change," Graham said, without naming any specific states or races.
SOUND OFF ON THIS ISSUE 📣 Has the drama surrounding the Kavanaugh proceedings energized you to get out and vote in this election for South Carolina Republicans or Democrats? I want to hear from you. Email me and tell me why or why not. Your comments and name could be used for publication in a future story or in a future edition of this newsletter. Thanks y'all!
Voters will decide if a Betsy DeVos-type of leader could one day direct SC schools
South Carolina schools could one day be led by someone without any direct history of working in public education.
Next month, voters will be asked whether the S.C. Constitution should be changed so that the state's superintendent of education is picked by the governor rather than elected by voters.
But there's more to it than that.
As political editor Schuyler Kropf reports, the wiggle room that state lawmakers built into the qualifications for who could be a future superintendent of education is key.:
"During the last session, legislators passed a law requiring the superintendent of education to possess a minimum of a master’s degree and “substantive or broad-based experience” in the field of public education.
That covers service as a classroom teacher, principal, school district administrator, school district superintendent or other education policy-making body at the state or local level.
But there’s an “or.”
That “or” is that the person can also qualify by having the minimum of a master’s degree and substantive or broad-based experience in operations or financial management “in any field of expertise including, but not limited to, finance, economics, accounting, law or business.”
Those fields could open the door for someone with a background that isn’t schoolhouse-rooted. That’s been the knock on DeVos, President Donald Trump’s education secretary"
Read more: Voters will decide if a Betsy DeVos-type leader could one day direct SC schools
In other news
- Joe Biden will headline private fundraising event for James Smith in Charleston (Post and Courier)
- How the SC law enforcement community is rallying after Florence officer’s death (Post and Courier)
- At Secretive Retreat, Evangelicals (and Nikki Haley) Celebrate Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation (The Intercept)
- Gov. McMaster, Democrat Smith differ on education proposals. But do SC voters care? (The State)
- Hicks column: Tribalism doesn’t make America great; just the opposite, in fact (Post and Courier Column)
Follow Palmetto Politics on Twitter
AND ONE MORE THING: 28 days
We've got 28 days until the midterm elections. No matter which way you lean politically, make sure you get yourself (and your friends) registered to vote. I don't get preachy about much in these newsletters, but when it comes to this civic duty I won't be quiet. The South Carolina Election Commission has everything you need to know about getting regsitered in time. (Plus, remember: Everybody has an extra 10 days now.)
As always, please let us know if there's something you need to know (or if there's something you think we should know) about the candidates or these elections before you head to the polls.
Did your smart, politically engaged friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out the rest of the Post and Courier newsletters.