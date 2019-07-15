U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham raised more than $3 million in the second quarter of 2019 — his best three-month collection for any of his campaigns.

He has a reported $6.46 million cash on hand, which is is expected to be the third highest among Republican senators, behind Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, the campaign said.

The quarterly disclosures are due with the Federal Election Commission. Graham's numbers were released in a press statement from his reelection campaign Monday.

“For our supporters to step up and give record-breaking amounts in back-to-back quarters shows they truly have Sen. Graham’s back," campaign manager Scott Farmer said. "We are humbled and amazed at their incredible generosity.”

At least five Republicans — all with limited political experience — say they plan to challenge Graham, R-S.C., in next June's GOP primary.

The official candidate declaration period doesn't open until March.

On the Democratic side, leading challenger and former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison reported that in the past three months he raised $1.5 million, breaking the record for the most ever raised by a Democratic Senate challenger in South Carolina.

Also in the Democratic race is economist Gloria Bromell Tinubu, who previously served in the Georgia House and has unsuccessfully run for Congress in South Carolina twice before.

Graham's numbers come as he launched his bid for a fourth term in March with an appearance by Vice President Mike Pence in Myrtle Beach and Greenville.

He also has benefitted nationally from his defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination hearing.