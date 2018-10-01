U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's outburst at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings last week is drawing fire from some of the people who make America laugh.
Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018
"Saturday Night Live" did a Kavanaugh sketch featuring Graham, R-S.C., and Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has released an unflattering drawing of Graham as well.
In a tweet, Carrey calls the senator "hideous."
"Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse?" Carrey said Saturday before SNL aired.
"Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about 'a disgrace.'"
Carrey has defended his collection of drawings of people in the President Donald Trump administration as him doing his duty.
Other topics of his drawings include White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Carrey's caricature of Graham joins a "Saturday Night Live" take on the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing featuring the senior South Carolina lawmaker.
Actress Kate McKinnon, appearing to wear a facial prosthetic to create a more Graham-like jawline, played a finger-wagging Graham in the show's opening featuring the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"You put this man on the Supreme Court now," McKinnon’s Graham says in the sketch. "No vote, no discussion. You give him a damn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants! Because this right now, this is my audition for Mr. Trump’s Cabinet. And also for a regional production of 'The Crucible,' and let me tell you, queen, I was good."
Matt Damon played the part of an indignant Brett Kavanaugh. The show did not feature his accuser, Ford.
Ford testified she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when both were in high school. Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegation.