The twitter feud over U.S. involvement in Syria between President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham erupted again late Thursday causing a public rift not seen between the two in months.
Graham sent out eight messages in the course of just a few moments telling the president he is making a huge national security error in pulling out all U.S. troops in Syria.
"I believe you are on course to make the same mistake President Obama made in Iraq," said Graham, R-S.C.
"It will turn out no better for you than it did for him. There is a lot of bipartisan support for a conditions-based withdrawal and I will stand with you to achieve that goal."
Graham didn't stop there.
"The idea of outsourcing our national security and the fight against ISIS to Russia, Iran, and Assad/Syria is doomed to fail. It will result in an Open Borders policy for ISIS in Syria and elsewhere," he said.
Additionally, "I cannot and will not empower a decision that I believe – no matter how well-intentioned – is equivalent to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory."
The Graham response came hours after the president singled the would-be ally out for criticizing his unilateral decision to order the troops in Syria to come home.
"So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$," Trump said.
"Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!"
Twitter became Graham's path of next resort Thursday after calling a press conference saying it "literally came out of left field" that Trump was pulling the plug and ordering all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria.
Once one of the president's most vocal critics, Graham has managed to avoid Trump's wrath on social media for more than a year.
The last time the president took aim at Graham on Twitter was Aug. 17, 2017, when Trump called Graham "publicity seeking" for criticizing Trump's response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Trump's latest tweet toward Graham came one day after he ordered the quick withdrawal of U.S. troops, a move that reportedly went against his own experts' assessments of the situation.
Trump abruptly declared the mission was over in a video he tweeted late Wednesday.
"I get very saddened when I have to write letters or call parents or wives or husbands of soldiers who have been killed fighting for our country. It's a great honor; we cherish them. But it's heartbreaking. Now we've won. It's time to come back," Trump said in a video message.
The U.S. began conducting airstrikes in Syria in 2014, and ground troops moved in the following year to battle the Islamic State, or ISIS, and train Syrian rebels in a country torn apart by civil war.
For the most part, Graham has been seen as a loyal Trump ally who frequently talks to, calls and golfs with the president.
But when it comes to this issue, Graham appears to be unwilling to back down from the fight.
When Trump questioned reports that countries like Russia and Iran are pleased to see America withdrawing its troops from the region, the president deployed one of his favorite phrases, calling it "Fake News."
Graham fired back.
"It is not FAKE NEWS that Russia, Iran, and Assad are unhappy about our decision to withdraw from Syria. They are ESTATIC!" Graham tweeted.
During the 2016 presidential primaries, Graham and Trump treated one another like political foes.
Trump gave out Graham's cell phone number at a rally. Graham recorded a video of him hitting his cell phone with a baseball bat and golf club. Graham also called Trump a "kook" who was "unfit for office."