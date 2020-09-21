'Lightning would have to strike' for SC to pass COVID liability protection for businesses

COLUMBIA — Despite a months-long push from South Carolina business leaders, legislation protecting South Carolina employers from COVID-19 lawsuits by customers and workers if they follow safety guidelines appears to be a goner.

State business leaders continue to push legislators to pass a bill before the special session ends Thursday, but that seems nearly impossible for a measure that's yet to get through a subcommittee.

"The business community is really frustrated the General Assembly hasn’t taken the issue up," said Ted Pitts, CEO of the state Chamber of Commerce. "It creates uncertainty that's not good for South Carolina businesses. We encourage the General Assembly to work on it and find a solution that mirrors" what other states have managed to do.

But, he acknowledged, "lightning would have to strike in the right spot" for the measure to make it to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

A Senate panel that met via teleconference Monday asked the opposing groups to hash out an agreement overnight, in hopes the full Senate could take it up Tuesday. But even if they do, senators would need to vote unanimously just to consider it.

"Can it happen? Yes. But practically, will it happen? I don’t know," said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, chairman of the panel that asked business and manufacturing groups to work it out with advocates for trial lawyers and injured workers.

The "safe harbor" bill is aimed at giving employers — including businesses, restaurants, healthcare providers and schools — who are trying to do the right thing to protect workers and customers from getting sick assurance that they can open — and stay open — without fearing a lawsuit from people claiming to have contracted the virus there. The measure's protections would expire by Dec. 31, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, the bill's main sponsor, said it's about giving employers confidence in reopening and putting people back to work.

The protections would not apply to businesses disregarding public health guidance.

But even Goldfinch said there are problems with the wording. Protecting any employer that "reasonably adheres" to guidelines, as the bill states, is too ambiguous, he said.

"That's the kind of language lawyers thrive on," Goldfinch said. "It will create additional litigation rather than less."

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, contends the measure is unnecessary anyway.

State law already offers protections from frivolous claims. The proof people would need to argue they contracted the virus at a certain place — something the state's public health officials have repeatedly said is almost impossible — would "outweigh the likelihood for success," Kimpson said, echoing the stance of the state trial lawyers' association.

"I understand the business community’s need for certainty," he said. But "until we stave off the pandemic, revenues will continue to be stagnate or declining and potential customers aren’t going to feel comfortable patronizing these establishments."

At least 11 states have passed laws protecting businesses against COVID-19 lawsuits, including neighboring North Carolina and Georgia. Tennessee legislators passed one last month, after GOP Gov. Bill Lee called them back for a special session. In other states, including Alabama and Arkansas, their governor has provided the protections by executive order.

McMaster doesn't have that authority.

"We're an outlier" in the Southeast, Massey said, adding he fears that leaves South Carolina businesses to be the "guinea pigs" for lawsuits.

Republicans in Congress made liability protections a priority for the next phase of federal coronavirus aid, but those negotiations broke down in July, with House Democrats staunchly opposed to a sweeping shield.

The bill will be officially dead if it doesn't pass both chambers by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Massey said he would re-file the legislation for the next session starting in January if the fear among businesses continues or there's an uptick in lawsuits.