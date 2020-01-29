COLUMBIA — They’re called earmarks. Special projects. Pork.

Inside South Carolina’s $9 billion budget hide tens of millions of dollars for local projects requested by legislators that are impossible to find.

But a proposed Senate rule change could lift the curtain.

A bipartisan proposal advanced Wednesday calls on senators to attach their name to any budget request, along with the amount requested and what it would buy. It would only apply to senators. But it would include requests added during negotiations with House leaders before the chambers vote on a budget compromise.

“We should all know what we're voting on," said its lead sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. "I really don't think this is going to affect whether things pass or not; it's just a matter of knowing what we're voting on.”

“I think everybody who advocates for a project can give you a very good reasons of the worthwhile of the project. If something's not secret to you, it shouldn't be a secret to me either. I shouldn't be able to hide money somewhere and you not know about it,” said the Edgefield Republican.

As of earlier this month, The Post and Courier had identified $37 million worth of budget items for local ventures within the state's spending plan through June 30.

They include $100,000 for a private family counselor in Charleston, $750,000 for a planned Barnwell County equestrian and events center in Barnwell County and half a million dollars to extend a Columbia walkway.

The items can't be found in the budget itself. Instead, they're rolled up into chunks of spending described with vague words, like “sports marketing grants,” and funneled through state agencies to be doled out to local governments, businesses and nonprofits as directed by the Legislature’s budget-writing committees.

The Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to advance the resolution to the Senate floor. But that doesn't mean all members supported the idea.

“I think this is just a bit of a smokescreen," said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville. "I think it’s portrayed there is a flawed budget process in the Senate in South Carolina."

He added, "I just want to make sure we’re not making a knee-jerk reaction when we got one of the poorest states in the country in rural areas.”

Others wondered whether an end-around is possible, with senators approaching agencies and asking them to insert specific requests into their departmental budgets.

“What's to prevent a senator from going to an agency, so then it would be an agency request? Is that the way this is going to play out, because the way it's written, it looks like that could happen,” state Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Greenville, asked.

Also uncertain is whether senators would abide by the proposed rule, should it pass. The House already technically has a similar rule.

“What I hope is that if Senate acts on this, then there’s pressure for the House to act as well,” Massey said.

Making it a rule would require two-thirds approval in the Senate.

Gov. Henry McMaster in his executive budget proposal released earlier this month called for an end to the practice of vague allocations known as "roll ups." But if legislators refuse to simply specify the spending in the budget, he laid out another option of giving agencies the same chunk of money legislators would spend on earmarks and let each agency decide where it goes through an application process.