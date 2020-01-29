COLUMBIA — They’re called earmarks. Special projects. Pork.

Inside South Carolina’s $9 billion budget hide tens of millions of dollars for local projects requested by legislators that are impossible to find.

But if a proposed Senate rule change takes hold, the curtain could be lifted.

“We should all know what we're voting on," state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, said Wednesday.

"I really don't think this is going to affect whether things pass or not, it's just a matter of knowing what we're voting on,” he added.

Massey is co-sponsor of a resolution that would attach a senator’s name to any budget request, along with the amount requested and what it would buy. The proposed rule would only apply to senators. But it would also apply to spending added during negotiations with House leaders before the budget is finalized.

“I think everybody who advocates for a project can give you a very good reasons of the worthwhile of the project. If something's not secret to you, it shouldn't be a secret to me either. I shouldn't be able to hide money somewhere and you not know about it,” Massey said.

Within the current budget are allocations for a private family counselor in Charleston ($100,000), $750,000 for a planned Barnwell County equestrian and events center in Barnwell County and half a million dollars to extend a Columbia walkway.

As of earlier this month, The Post and Courier had identified $37 million worth of budget items for local ventures within the state spending plan through June 30.

The Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to advance the resolution to the Senate floor. But that doesn't mean all members supported the idea.

“I think this is just a bit of a smokescreen," said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville. "I think it’s portrayed there is a flawed budget process in the Senate in South Carolina."

He added, "I just want to make sure we’re not making a knee-jerk reaction when we got one of the poorest states in the country in rural areas.”

Also uncertain is whether senators would abide by the proposed rule, should it pass. The House already technically a similar rule.

