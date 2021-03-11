LGBTQ protections removed from SC hate crimes bill as panel advances it

COLUMBIA — A bill to enhance penalties for hate crimes advanced out of a South Carolina House subcommittee March 11, but not before lawmakers reduced the categories of identity that would be protected by the bill, removing sexual orientation and gender.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, proposed amending the bill, H.3620, to limit the protected classes to race, color, religion, sex, national origin and physical or mental disability. That removed earlier references to creed, gender, age, ancestry and sexual orientation.

The reasoning, Murphy explained, was that he had heard concerns from "a large number" of other House members about the bill being too expansive and wanted to ensure it could make it through the Republican-dominated Legislature by focusing on the protected classes most widely used in other hate crimes legislation.

"The goal here is to get a bill that we're going to be able to pass, not only in judiciary, but in the House as well," Murphy said.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, pushed back, saying the bill is "falling short from going as far as we should."

"I don't necessarily know that the class change effectively covers what is and has been a very big problem, which is discrimination or hate crimes towards the homosexual community," Bamberg said.

Subcommittee chairman Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, sought to assuage Bamberg's concerns by pointing to a Supreme Court decision last year, Bostock v. Clayton, that found discrimination "because of sex" includes sexual orientation or gender identity.

"If that body of case law is there, getting too hung up on the specific wording and the specifically identified categories, this thing may get derailed," Newton warned. "I'd like to see us move it out, I'd like to see us get into full committee. I think that sending this kind of message is important, that South Carolina cares about this kind of behavior."

Bamberg and state Rep. Will Wheeler, D-Bishopville, ultimately voted with the Republican members in favor of both the amendment and the broader bill

LGBTQ advocates expressed outrage at the move.

S.C. Equality executive director Jeff Ayers wrote to supporters that it is "a sad day in South Carolina" and said the group cannot support the bill any longer without LGBTQ protection. Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, described the amendment as "incredibly discouraging."

"The FBI has stated that hate crimes against LGBTQ people are on the rise and if we can't count on our representatives to pass a hate crimes bill that actually includes one of the communities most impacted by hate-motivated crimes, then what's the point of the bill?" Glenn said. "We cannot play politics when the lives of LGBTQ people are at stake."

Murphy's amendment also added language to the bill making clear that the enhanced penalties in the bill would be the maximum a judge could use, leaving it to their discretion if they want to go that far, and it cut a section about civil lawsuits that some religious organizations feared could be used to suppress free speech.

South Carolina is one of only three states without any hate crimes law on the books, along with Wyoming and Arkansas. Prominent business groups, including the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, have rallied behind the bill this year, saying the lack of such a law could reflect poorly on the state's values.

The measure will now move to the full House judiciary committee, likely within the next few weeks, before potentially advancing to the floor.