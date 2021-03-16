LGBTQ protections added back to SC hate crimes bill as it advances to House floor

COLUMBIA — South Carolina lawmakers added back sexual orientation and gender to the list of characteristics that would be protected by a proposed hate crimes bill on March 16 after facing backlash for their decision to remove them just a few days earlier.

But the S.C. House Judiciary committee also voted to limit the bill to violent crimes, removing sections that would have also enhanced penalties for stalking, harassment or vandalism if the victims were targeted because of certain personal characteristics.

The panel ultimately voted 23-0 to approve the legislation, setting it up for debate by the full chamber on the floor soon. They also decided to name the bill after the late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of the nine victims in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME shooting.

South Carolina is one of only three states without any hate crimes law on the books, along with Wyoming and Arkansas. Prominent business groups, including the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, have rallied behind the bill this year, saying the lack of such a law could reflect poorly on the state's values.

A subcommittee removed sexual orientation and gender from the list of protected classes on March 11. The other protected characteristics are race, color, religion, sex, national origin and physical or mental disability.

House Judiciary chairman Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, explained at the time that they did it to make sure the bill, H.3620, would be able to pass in the Republican-dominated House ahead of an early April deadline for it to be considered by the Senate.

But equality advocates immediately voiced outrage at the move, saying lawmakers were playing politics with the lives of gay, lesbian, transgender and queer South Carolinians. That response prompted the full committee to reverse course, inserting that language back into the bill.

The amendment from state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, also clarified that hate crimes against people because of their "sex" could include sexual orientation and gender identity, conforming with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which she said would "remove any ambiguity."

State Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-Conway, then proposed another amendment to remove stalking, harassment and vandalism from the list of crimes that would be subject to enhanced penalties, describing the change as a "compromise" between lawmakers who want a more expansive bill and those who do not think any hate crimes legislation is necessary.

That proposal drew howls from some of the same Democrats who had just cheered the addition of sexual orientation and gender, including Bernstein, who said that change "take a lot of the meat out of it."

By example, Bernstein noted that the change would mean spray-painting a swastika on a synagogue or racial epithets on a Black church would not be considered hate crimes.

"That is a horrible direction to go," said state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg. "We do need to pass a hate crimes bill, but it should not be this difficult. It should not be this political."

But state Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, responded by saying lawmakers could continue to debate further changes to the bill on the House floor.

"This is a process," Newton said. "I believe in (the bill) and I think it needs to move forward, but sausage-making isn't pretty."

After the meeting, Bernstein said she was frustrated that the committee had weakened the bill right after strengthening it. But she and state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, the lead sponsor of the hate crimes bill, both said they are hopeful that the other types of crimes will be added back into the bill later.

"You have to stay optimistic," said Gilliard, D-Charleston. "At the end of the day, I think everything will be in tact and we'll do the right thing."

The bill only enhances penalties for people who have already been convicted of an underlying crime. If someone was convicted of a violent crime, for example, their punishment could be increased by up to an additional five years in prison or $10,000 in fines if a judge determined that they targeted the victim due to a personal characteristic.