LGBT advocate in SC welcomes Supreme Court ruling on workplace discrimination

A leading LGBT advocate in South Carolina says Monday's Supreme Court ruling protecting lesbian, gay and transgender people from discrimination in employment can lead to ensuring protections in other legal areas, as well.

"It seems to be signaling 'stop these cases, stop the discrimination,' " Charleston attorney Colleen Condon said.

Condon's comments come after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court.

"Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids," he added.

Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.

“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous," Alito wrote in the dissent. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.' "

Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans."

Condon said it was significant the case was decided 6-3 in a conservative court, rather than a more split 5-4.

"Our Supreme Court clearly understands and clearly signals that any transgender or homosexuality issues come back to the very core of sex, which is a protected class," said Condon, who is a member of the National LGBT Bar.

The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.

The Williams Institute estimates LGBT individuals make up about 3.5 percent of South Carolina's population.

Labor attorney Allen Holmes of Charleston-based Gibbs & Holmes called the decision “a literal reading of Title VII, that no person should be discriminated against” on the basis of sexual orientation.

Holmes, who primarily represents employers in legal disputes, said he didn’t think the ruling will create headaches for business owners because many already have policies in place that ban such forms of discrimination.

“It’s not just a question of an internal policy anymore,” he said. “It’s telling you this is what Title VII requires.”

He also said it doesn’t really affect South Carolina’s status as an “at-will” state where employers can terminate workers for any lawful reason.

“That’s true, but I can’t fire them for unlawful reasons,” he said, calling Title VII “an exclusion to at-will employment.”

The Supreme Court cases involved two gay men and a transgender woman who sued for employment discrimination after they lost their jobs.

Aimee Stephens lost her job as a funeral director in the Detroit area after she revealed to her boss that she had struggled with gender most of her life and had, at long last, “decided to become the person that my mind already is.” Stephens told funeral home owner Thomas Rost that following a vacation, she would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress that Rost required for women who worked at his three funeral homes. Rost fired Stephens.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that the firing constituted sex discrimination under federal law.

Stephens died last month. Donna Stephens, her wife of 20 years, said in a statement that she is “grateful for this victory to honor the legacy of Aimee, and to ensure people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The federal appeals court in New York ruled in favor of a gay skydiving instructor who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation. The full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 that it was abandoning its earlier holding that Title VII didn’t cover sexual orientation because “legal doctrine evolves.” The court held that “sexual orientation discrimination is motivated, at least in part, by sex and is thus a subset of sex discrimination.”

That ruling was a victory for the relatives of Donald Zarda, who was fired in 2010 from a skydiving job in Central Islip, N.Y., that required him to strap himself tightly to clients so they could jump in tandem from an airplane. He tried to put a woman with whom he was jumping at ease by explaining that he was gay. The school fired Zarda after the woman’s boyfriend called to complain.

Zarda died in a wingsuit accident in Switzerland in 2014.

In a case from Georgia, the federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled against Gerald Bostock, a gay employee of Clayton County, in the Atlanta suburbs. Bostock claimed he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The county argues that Bostock was let go because of the results of an audit of funds he managed.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Bostock’s claim in a three-page opinion that noted the court was bound by a 1979 decision that held “discharge for homosexuality is not prohibited by Title VII.”

John McDermott of The Post and Courier and The Associated Press contributed to this report.