'Let them pay for it:' Charleston flooding bill highlights disputes over COVID restrictions

A South Carolina legislator took the podium Tuesday to decry restrictions enacted amid the pandemic as unconstitutional, as he primarily pummeled coastal towns that barred chairs and umbrellas on the beach or blocked access altogether.

That's because he was arguing against a bill — pushed by Charleston officials for several years — that allows local governments to pay for flood-control projects in tourist areas with so-called "hospitality" taxes paid in restaurants and bars.

"The same people asking for this felt like the beach belonged to them ... not you, if your driver's license doesn't say it," he said. "If it doesn’t belong to the state of South Carolina and it doesn’t belong to the United States, and the ocean is their private water, then if they have flooding issues, let them pay for it."

If you assumed that's coming from some right-wing ideological Republican, you'd be wrong.

The impassioned speech was by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat, who chastised his own city too for retroactively enacting a 6 p.m. curfew he said resulted in an officer telling him to leave a Main Street restaurant mid-meal and go home.

"We cannot continue to allow government to decide what they are going to do to the people without fearing the people themselves, and ladies and gentlemen, we are those people," he said in wrapping up his eight-minute argument.

His proposed amendment would've barred any government that "violated the law of this state or constitution" from using taxes on dining and boozing for flood control, unless its leaders could convince a panel of judges otherwise.

It failed, and the bill eventually passed both chambers Wednesday, to the delight and relief of Charleston County lawmakers. Even Rutherford voted for it in the end.

But the debate shows how COVID-19 restrictions are creating odd political alignments — and disagreements — around a general consensus that South Carolina laws granting emergency authority need an overhaul.

It was a conservative Upstate Republican who urged his colleagues to reject Rutherford's proposal, even while agreeing with the Democratic leader.

"When you look at the constitution, it doesn't say 'under pandemics, these do not apply.' He's right," said Rep. Garry Smith, R-Simpsonville. "But the question is, how do we appropriately address that?"

State laws on emergency powers that date back to the 1970s never factored in a pandemic and should be revisited, but sinking a bill about flooding is the wrong approach, Smith countered. "There’s too much of a need there."

Another Columbia Democrat rejected Rutherford's accusations that the cities' restrictions were unconstitutional.

"Any time there’s a public health or welfare challenge, they have the authority to act. Do they have the authority to impose a curfew? Absolutely," said Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who's no stranger to suing government agencies and laws he disagrees with.

"And if you can restrict people’s access out of their homes, certainly you can restrict their access to beaches and other places," said the former state Democratic Party chairman.

He contends the state's not using enough of its powers to control the virus' spread.

At the first meeting Wednesday of a Senate panel reviewing emergency powers, Harpootlian took the opportunity to blast the state's public health agency for not using its authority under the wide-ranging Emergency Health Powers Act to shut down restaurants and bars flouting mandates for masks and against crowds and congregating.

He used the example of a popular bar in Murrells Inlet, located just over the Horry County line, which drew outrage on social media in July after photos circulated from a crowded biker rally.

"Why would you not do something about a place like Suck Bang Blow, where we saw hundreds of people unmasked, rubbing elbows at a concert?" Harpootlian asked acting Director Marshall Taylor, repeating questions he asked via letter two months ago.

He didn't like Taylor's explanation — that enforcement was best left to local authorities — any better in person.

"If you went into the kitchen and found human excrement, you’d shut them down immediately," Harpootlian said.

But Harpootlian too believes the laws need revamping, to include addressing questions over Gov. Henry McMaster's emergency declarations.

By law, an emergency order expires after 15 days. McMaster has issued a new order every 15 days, with adjustments, since mid-March.

They made South Carolina the last state east of the Mississippi to order most people to stay home, and one of the first to begin re-opening sectors of the economy in the spring, with limitations.

Senators have questioned that rolling authority since narrowly passing a non-binding resolution in the spring saying the governor should be seeking the Legislature's permission to keep issuing orders.

But GOP senators were essentially just making a point. They didn't actually want to have to come back to Columbia every 15 days to debate what to do. They recognized the law envisioned a natural disaster, such as hurricanes and flooding, not a pandemic that stubbornly won't go away.

Next year, hopefully after COVID-19 subsides, senators intend to pass legislation updating the laws — hence, the purpose of that subcommittee that began its work hours before the Senate adjourned for the year.

"The governor's authority expires every 15 days, and they've been sorta jerry-rigging that," Harpootlian said. "You don’t want an emergency powers act that expires every 15 days and you want something that gives the governor and others not only authority but direction to do something."

It is certainly not unusual for it to take a crisis for the South Carolina Legislature to recognize there are holes in state law. But, while legislators who fault McMaster as overreaching and others who complain he didn't go nearly far enough agree changes must be made, whether they can agree on how to fix the legal ambiguities once the crisis passes is another thing altogether.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed this month by an Upstate burger joint might have real consequences long before legislators decide what to do, if anything. It contends McMaster's remaining restrictions that limit a restaurant's capacity to 50 percent and require employees to wear masks are moot.

According to a sign on the door of Ike's Korner Grille in Spartanburg, the local GOP senator agrees.

"Donations PLEASE," it reads. "Ike's has been issued 4 tickets as of Sept. 10, 2020. Our lawyer and Sen. Shane Martin feel as though enforcing this mandate is illegal."